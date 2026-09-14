Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning forecast for Monday, September 14, 2026

GMet cautioned that mist and fog patches would form over coastal, forest, and hilly areas during the early hours of the day

The sea state was described as rough, with some inland and coastal areas expected to see rain extending into the afternoon

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its morning weather forecast for Monday, September 14, 2026, alerting residents across the country to expect a mixed day of storms, rain, and eventual sunshine depending on their location.

According to GMet, thunderstorms and rainfall are set to persist through the morning and into the early afternoon hours across parts of the northern and transition sectors of Ghana. Residents in those areas are advised to take precautions during the wet conditions.

The GMet forecasts thunderstorms, rain and rough seas across Ghana on Monday, September 14, 2026, Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Along the coast and further inland, scattered locations may begin experiencing light rain or drizzle from late morning.

Additionally, mist and fog patches are expected to develop during the early hours of the day over coastal, forested, and hilly terrain, potentially reducing visibility for motorists and commuters.

Afternoon sunshine expected

The overcast conditions are forecast to ease as the day progresses, with cloud cover gradually giving way to sunshine during the afternoon.

However, not all parts of the country will enjoy a dry afternoon.

Sections of the middle sector and some locations situated inland from the coast may still encounter slight to moderate rainfall later in the day.

GMet also warned that the state of the sea is rough, which could pose hazards for fishing communities and maritime activities along Ghana's coastline.

The agency urged the public to stay safe as the unsettled weather pattern continues across multiple regions of the country.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG explains cause of power outage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that several communities in Ghana’s Central Region had been hit by a major power outage.

The disruption had affected residents and businesses across a number of areas.

ECG had subsequently provided an important update on the situation and its efforts to address it.

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Source: YEN.com.gh