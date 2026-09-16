A Ward 5 Councillor in Andoni Local Government Area, Rivers State, wed two women in a single traditional ceremony

The event took place on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at a community school field in Asuk-Ama Town

Family members, friends, community leaders and well-wishers all gathered to witness the occasion

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A sitting councillor in Rivers State made headlines after marrying two women in one ceremony on the same day.

Councillor yeoron Rowland Brown marries two women at a time. Photo sourc4=e: Linda Ikeji

Source: Instagram

Hon. Iyeoron Rowland Brown, who represents Ward 5 on the Andoni Legislative Council, held a traditional marriage ceremony for both brides simultaneously on Saturday, 12 September 2026.

The event took place at the Community Primary School Field in Asuk-Ama Town, within the Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A ceremony that drew the community T=together

The occasion drew a large gathering to the school grounds, with family members, friends, community leaders, and well-wishers all in attendance to witness the double celebration.

The venue, a familiar public space in Asuk-Ama Town, provided a fitting backdrop for what turned out to be a memorable community event.

Hon. Brown's double wedding in Andoni

Hon. Brown serves as a councillor under the Andoni Legislative Council, a legislative body within Rivers State's local government structure.

His decision to conduct both traditional marriages on the same day is an uncommon occurrence even in communities where polygamous unions are culturally accepted, and it quickly drew attention well beyond Andoni Local Government Area.

The ceremony proceeded within the traditions of the community, with customary rites observed for both unions on the day.

Watch the YouTube video below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh