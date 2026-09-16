Several countries issue 10-year multiple-entry visitor visas, but eligibility varies significantly by destination

The United States, one of the most famous issuers of 10-year B1/B2 visas, currently does not extend that validity

Countries including the UK and Canada do offer long-validity multiple-entry visas, though approval is not guaranteed

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For people who travel internationally on a regular basis, securing a long-validity multiple-entry visa can reduce the burden of applying for new visas ahead of every trip.

However, many lists circulating online overstate the options available to certain passport holders, and the details differ significantly from country to country.

Several countries issue 10-year multiple-entry visitor visas, but eligibility for Nigerians varies significantly by destination. Credit: BlackCat

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A key distinction applies across all these destinations: a 10-year visa controls how long the document remains usable for repeated travel, not how long a holder can stay on any single visit.

Each country sets its own maximum stay per entry, typically enforced at the border.

Here are countries with documented 10-year multiple-entry visitor visas:

The United Kingdom offers one of the most accessible long-validity options. The Long-term Standard Visitor visa is available in 2, 5 or 10-year options, all permitting multiple visits. Each stay is generally capped at six months, and applicants must demonstrate a genuine and recurring need to visit Britain. Canada's visitor visa can also be issued as a multiple-entry document valid for up to 10 years, though the actual validity is determined by an immigration officer and may be shorter depending on passport expiry or biometric data. Most visitors are permitted stays of up to six months per entry, though a border officer retains the authority to authorise a different period. Mexico offers a Long-Term Visitor Visa valid for up to 10 years with multiple entries and a permitted stay of up to 180 days per visit. The visa targets categories including frequent travellers, financially solvent applicants, prominent individuals, and certain relatives of Mexican citizens or residents. Brazil permits visitor visas with validity of up to 10 years, but only under reciprocity arrangements. Its standard visitor visa is valid for one year with multiple entries. Whether applicants qualify for the extended 10-year validity depends on the terms of Brazil's reciprocity arrangement, and prospective travellers are advised to confirm this directly with a Brazilian mission before applying. The United States issues 10-year B1/B2 multiple-entry visas to nationals of several countries, including China and Brazil, under its visa reciprocity schedule. However, Ghanaians are not among them. China also offers long-term multiple-entry visas under bilateral reciprocal agreements, including arrangements with the United States and Canada. These are nationality-specific and are not a standard 10-year visa available to all foreign nationals.

Australia names 11 countries needing visa support

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Australia had introduced an important visa documentation requirement affecting citizens of several countries.

The latest rules could determine whether some applicants could move forward with their Work and Holiday visa applications.

Travellers had also been given key warnings about visa validity, work rights and passport details.

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Source: YEN.com.gh