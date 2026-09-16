Prophet Telvin Sowah predicted Captain Smart would win the NDC parliamentary primaries in Gomoa West but face serious challenges afterwards

The prophet warned that paperwork and other post-primary developments could leave the broadcaster frustrated and questioning his political journey

Captain Smart officially declared his intention to contest the NDC primary in Gomoa West in July 2026, expressing confidence he would win

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Prophet Telvin Sowah has released a prophecy about broadcaster Captain Smart's political ambitions, suggesting the media personality will clear the NDC parliamentary primaries in Gomoa West but face significant obstacles afterwards that could threaten his entire campaign.

Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesies paperwork troubles for Captain Smart's NDC political bid in Gomoa West. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, Captain Smart

Source: Facebook

Captain Smart announced his intention to contest the NDC parliamentary primary in Gomoa West in July 2026, publicly stating his confidence that he would secure the party's ticket and become the constituency's Member of Parliament ahead of the 2028 general elections.

Prophet Telvin's prophecy about Captain Smart

Prophet Telvin Sowah's prophecy does not cast doubt on Captain Smart's ability to win the internal contest. Instead, it focuses on what the prophet claims will unfold after the primary victory.

According to the prophet, issues involving paperwork and other developments surrounding the broader electoral process could leave Captain Smart deeply frustrated.

The prophet indicated that these pressures could become severe enough to force Captain Smart to weigh whether continuing his parliamentary bid was worthwhile.

He further claimed the situation might push the broadcaster to consider abandoning the race altogether or contesting the parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.

Background to Captain Smart's political journey

Captain Smart's entry into politics has not been without early turbulence. In June 2026, before his formal declaration, the Gomoa West NDC Constituency Executive Committee stated that its records did not recognise him as a registered party member within the constituency.

The executive committee also noted that nominations for the parliamentary primary had not yet been opened at that point.

Despite those concerns, Captain Smart proceeded to publicly confirm his candidacy and expressed certainty that he would emerge victorious from the primary process.

Prophet Telvin Sowah's latest prophecy therefore adds a new layer to an already closely watched political story, shifting attention from whether Captain Smart can win the NDC ticket to what may await him if he does.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin is below.

Kwabena Okumdom predicts defeat for Captain Smart

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Prophet Kwabena Okumdom’s prediction concerning Captain Smart’s bid to become the Gomoa West MP. The prophecy has drawn attention as the broadcaster seeks the NDC parliamentary ticket.

Captain Smart has also alleged that he was offered a bag full of cash to stop criticising the NPP government. The claim adds further controversy to his transition from outspoken broadcaster to aspiring politician.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh