NPP chairmanship aspirant Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, announced his withdrawal from the party's national chairmanship contest

Wontumi said he made the decision after nights of prayer and consultation with his family, legal team and party elders

The former Ashanti Regional Chairman is currently facing legal difficulties and called on supporters to back Dr Bawumia ahead of 2028

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Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has pulled out of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) national chairmanship race, saying his personal situation should not become a distraction for a party focused on rebuilding ahead of the 2028 general elections.

In a statement dated Monday, August 24, announcing his withdrawal, Antwi-Boasiako directed a significant portion of his message at his support base.

Wontumi delivers a concession message to supporters amid his incarceration. Credit: Chairman Wontumi

Source: Facebook

He acknowledged that many had endured ridicule, intimidation and personal attacks because of their association with his campaign, and he expressed gratitude for their sacrifices.

However, he urged them not to allow his situation to cause division within the NPP, specifically asking them to refrain from attacking other aspirants or directing hostility at anyone on his behalf.

"If you truly love me, then remain loyal to the tradition I have spent my life serving," he said.

He also called on supporters to direct their energy towards backing NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, arguing that the party's presidential candidate would require the full support of every member to mount a credible challenge in 2028.

Antwi-Boasiako stopped short of describing his withdrawal as a permanent exit from politics, instead calling it "a painful pause" in a longer political journey.

"This is not goodbye. It is not the end of the journey. It is only a painful pause in a much greater story that God Himself is still writing," he said, closing the statement with a call for unity and discipline within the party.

Conviction Stemmed From Illegal Mining Charges

Back in July, Antwi-Boasiako was convicted on all six charges brought against him and sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment by the High Court.

He was prosecuted alongside Akonta Mining Limited and a co-accused, Kwame Antwi, in connection with illegal mining activities on the company's concession at Samreboi in the Western Region.

Prosecutors established that the accused parties unlawfully transferred mineral rights on the concession without the required approval from the sector minister and carried out mining operations without the necessary authorisation, in contravention of the Minerals and Mining Act.

He has filed a bail application at the High Court while his appeal against a 20-year prison sentence is underway.

The High Court will now determine whether Antwi-Boasiak qualifies for bail pending the final resolution of his appeal.

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Source: YEN.com.gh