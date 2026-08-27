Ahmed Yusuf, village head of Galla in Borgu Emirate and brother of Minister Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, was killed by bandits

The attackers struck inside Yusuf's palace, prompting Niger State Governor Mohammed Umatru Bago to condemn the killing

Governor Bago has called on security agencies to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for the attack

Bandits have killed the village head of Galla in Niger State's Borgu Emirate, who was also the brother of Nigeria's Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

Ahmed Yusuf was murdered inside his own palace by the attackers, according to Bologi Ibrahim, the spokesperson for Niger State Governor Mohammed Umatru Bago.

Ahmed Yusuf, village head of Galla in Borgu Emirate and brother of Minister Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, is dead after a bandit attack. Credit: Shantali Mohammed Jib

Source: Facebook

Business Day reported that Ibrahim made this known through a condolence statement issued on Wednesday.

Governor Bago described the killing as a grave display of audacity by the assailants, expressing deep concern over the manner in which the attack was carried out.

"The killing of the village head in his palace is a demonstration of boldness and a high level of insolence by the bandits," Ibrahim quoted Bago as saying.

The governor directed security agencies to ensure that all those responsible for the killing were tracked down, arrested and prosecuted. He also described Yusuf as a community leader who lost his life in service to his people, urging the deceased's family and the broader Borgu Emirate to find comfort in the legacy he left behind.

Bago extended his personal condolences to Minister Abdullahi, members of the Yusuf family, the people of Galla and the entire Borgu Emirate, while assuring them of his administration's continued support.

Escalating Attacks in Niger State

The killing of Yusuf is the latest in a pattern of violent incidents targeting communities across Niger State.

Armed groups have repeatedly struck rural settlements in the region, with farmers and local residents among those most exposed to the threat.

The attacks have deepened anxiety over the safety of communities and raised specific concerns about agricultural activity in affected areas.

The assault on Yusuf inside his palace has intensified calls for a more robust security response from both state and federal authorities, particularly as traditional rulers and community leaders increasingly find themselves in the crosshairs of bandits.

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Source: YEN.com.gh