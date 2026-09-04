Ghana launched the Marrify app in Accra on August 28, 2026, in partnership with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection

The app pulls legal data from the Registrar-General's Department, courts, assemblies, and the Ghana Gazette to check marital status

Marrify also allows users to verify whether marriage venues, churches, pastors, and Imams are licensed to conduct marriages in Ghana

Ghana has taken a significant step towards curbing deception in marriage with the launch of Marrify, a digital platform that allows individuals to verify the marital status of a prospective partner before committing to a union.

The app was unveiled in Accra on August 28, 2026, in a ceremony held in partnership with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP).

Ghana launched the Marrify app in Accra on August 28, 2026. Credit: Junior Asiama

Source: Getty Images

Marrify functions as a searchable digital registry, drawing legal data from the Registrar-General's Department, courts, district assemblies, and the Ghana Gazette.

This integration allows users to conduct formal checks on a prospective spouse's marital history, helping to prevent the emotional, financial, and legal consequences that can follow when critical information is withheld before marriage.

The platform's scope extends beyond individual background checks. Members of the public can also use Marrify to confirm whether marriage venues, churches, pastors, and Imams hold the appropriate licences and registration to legally conduct marriages in Ghana — a feature aimed at closing loopholes in how marriages are solemnised across the country.

Minister Calls for Stronger Marriage Administration

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey commended Marry Right Ghana, the organisation behind the initiative, for developing a tool she described as central to promoting transparency, accountability, and public confidence in marriage administration.

Dr Lartey underscored that marriage is not merely a legal arrangement but carries deep social, cultural, and economic significance for individuals, children, families, and broader communities.

She stressed the importance of prospective couples having access to accurate information before making what is often a life-defining decision.

The Marrify app is positioned as a practical response to concerns about misrepresentation in marital matters, offering a formal, data-backed mechanism for due diligence at a stage where many Ghanaians have historically had to rely on informal inquiries or word of mouth.

Pastor Agble criticises marriage lists

YEN.com.gh reporte that a Ghanaian pastor sparked widespread conversation online after a church sermon in which he took aim at the culture of imposing lengthy and expensive marriage lists on young men, arguing the practice is driving couples into informal unions.

Pastor John Wesley Amenuku Agble delivered the remarks during a church service that has since gone viral, warning that excessive financial demands on prospective husbands are quietly eroding the institution of marriage among Ghana's younger generation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh