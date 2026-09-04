The Ghana Gold Board formally pulled back a proposal to acquire some Parks and Gardens land in Cantonments, Accra

GoldBod CEO Samuel Gyamfi notified the Department of Parks and Gardens of the withdrawal in a letter dated September 4, 2026

The original barter arrangement would have seen GoldBod construct a new administrative building for Parks and Gardens

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The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has pulled back a proposal to acquire land belonging to the Department of Parks and Gardens at Cantonments in Accra, citing the public reaction that followed its announcement.

Chief Executive Officer Samuel Gyamfi communicated the decision in a letter addressed to the Director-General of the Department of Parks and Gardens on September 4, 2026.

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) pulls back a proposal to acquire land belonging to the Department of Parks and Gardens at Cantonments. Credit: GoldBod

Source: Facebook

"We wish to formally withdraw the said proposal forthwith. Accordingly, the proposal contained in our letter of August 20, 2026 should be considered withdrawn, and the matter closed," Gyamfi stated in the correspondence.

The original proposal, sent on August 20, 2026, sought roughly three acres of Parks and Gardens land at Cantonments for the development of a permanent headquarters. GoldBod had argued that a purpose-built facility was necessary to house its growing administrative, technical, commercial, regulatory and operational functions under one roof.

The Barter Arrangement That Sparked Backlash

Rather than a straightforward land purchase, Citi News reported that the GoldBod had proposed a barter arrangement with the Department of Parks and Gardens.

Under the terms, GoldBod would have funded the construction of a new administrative head office and additional logistical facilities for Parks and Gardens, with the specific scope of ancillary works to be agreed upon by both parties.

The arrangement was framed as a mutually beneficial infrastructure exchange that would serve the long-term institutional interests of both organisations.

The proposal, however, attracted significant public criticism following its disclosure, prompting GoldBod to reconsider its position entirely.

In the September 4 letter, Gyamfi also expressed gratitude to the Department of Parks and Gardens for engaging with GoldBod throughout the discussions, closing with a note of appreciation for the institution's cooperation.

Duncan-Williams delivers scary warning about GoldBod

YEN.com.gh reported that the Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the General Overseer of Action Chapel International, issued a public warning about what he described as coordinated efforts by influential individuals to gain access to Ghana's formal gold trade through the Ghana Gold Board.

Speaking to his congregation, he said intelligence gathered from a sheikh, combined with a series of private conversations, had left him gravely concerned about the pressures bearing down on the institution.

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Source: YEN.com.gh