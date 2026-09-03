The Canadian government has confirmed which relatives of foreign workers may qualify for open work permits, with eligibility tied to the worker's job classification

Three categories of family members are covered under the policy, including spouses, dependent children, and grandchildren

Foreign workers in British Columbia on a significant investment project are among those who may be able to sponsor qualifying relatives

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The Canadian government has published official guidance confirming that certain family members of foreign workers in Canada may be eligible for open work permits, with eligibility determined by the primary worker's immigration status, occupation, and job category.

Three groups of relatives fall within the scope of the policy: a spouse or common-law partner, a dependent child, and a dependent child of that dependent child, covering grandchildren as well.

The Canadian government confirms eligibility for open work permits for spouses, dependent children, and grandchildren of foreign workers, based on job classification. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies to sponsor family members

Not every foreign worker in Canada meets the criteria to bring family members under this arrangement. The government's guidance outlines several conditions that must be satisfied before a sponsorship application can proceed.

Workers who are already on a pathway to permanent residence, or who have submitted a permanent residence application, may be eligible to sponsor qualifying relatives. The worker's occupation is also a determining factor.

Those classified under National Occupation Classification TEER categories 0 or 1, which cover high-skilled roles, are included. Workers in select positions under TEER 2 and TEER 3 may also qualify, alongside foreign nationals employed on a Significant Investment Project in British Columbia.

What an open work permit allows

An open work permit differs significantly from a standard employer-specific permit. Rather than binding the holder to a single job or company, it allows the permit holder to work for almost any employer across Canada, providing far greater flexibility upon arrival.

This distinction is particularly relevant to Nigerians and other Africans who have already relocated to Canada for work and are looking to reunite with spouses or children.

Canada has continued to attract skilled workers from across the African continent, and this policy offers a formal route for family reunification alongside employment.

The government advises prospective applicants to verify their eligibility through Canada's official immigration portal before submitting any application, as the conditions vary depending on the primary worker's specific circumstances and job category.

Canada lists 4 requirements for foreigners to get permits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Canadian government had detailed four core conditions that apply to foreign nationals seeking work authorisation from abroad.

This development is intended to help prospective workers understand what they need before submitting their applications.

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Source: YEN.com.gh