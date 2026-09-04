Katie Price has reportedly decided to end her marriage to Lee Andrews after growing concerns about his financial claims

Price commissioned a financial expert to examine a cryptocurrency wallet Andrews claimed held around £37 million in assets

Lee Andrews remains in custody in Dubai as legal issues continue, while Katie Price has not seen him since June

TV personality Katie Price is preparing to divorce her husband Lee Andrews barely eight months after the pair tied the knot, following a string of controversies that have cast serious doubt over the foundations of their relationship.

Katie Price files for divorce from Lee Andrews after just 8 months of marriage. Image credit: Daily Record

Source: Facebook

The 47-year-old television personality reportedly reached a breaking point after commissioning a financial expert to scrutinise a cryptocurrency wallet that Andrews had claimed contained roughly £37 million in assets.

The findings allegedly told a very different story: the wallet held just £2.22. Price is said to have confronted Andrews over the matter via WhatsApp, telling him she had "come to her senses" and was walking away from the marriage.

Katie Price and Andrews' whirlwind Dubai wedding

The couple's relationship moved at a pace that raised eyebrows from the start.

Katie and Andrews met shortly before exchanging vows in Dubai in January 2026, with the union formally registered in Abu Dhabi the following month.

Within weeks, the relationship was mired in difficulties, as Andrews encountered legal troubles in Dubai and was reportedly taken into custody in connection with several allegations, which he is believed to have denied.

His unexplained absence ahead of a planned joint appearance in the UK caused further alarm, with Price left uncertain about his whereabouts before it emerged he was being held in Dubai.

Despite the mounting concerns, Price initially remained supportive of her husband.

Her position shifted, however, after she reportedly met one of Andrews' former partners and began looking more carefully into his background and the financial claims he had made.

Katie consults divorce lawyer amid financial concerns

Price has since sought legal advice on ending the marriage, with reports indicating she has no intention of travelling to Dubai to see Andrews.

One complicating factor is the absence of a prenuptial agreement, which could have significant financial implications as the split is formalised.

For Price, who has been through several marriages previously, the episode represents yet another painful chapter.

Andrews remains in Dubai, where legal proceedings against him are ongoing, while Price is said to be focused on protecting her finances and drawing a line under the relationship.

The Facebook post announcing Katie Price and Lee Andrews' separation is below.

Yada Awakening's wife ends 8-year marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Divine Queen Yada's emotional announcement regarding the end of her eight-year marriage to relationship coach Yada Awakening, including serious allegations of physical assault.

The claims, which reveal a disturbing pattern of alleged abuse, have sparked widespread discussions about domestic violence and the importance of prioritising safety in relationships.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh