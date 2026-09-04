Ghana's President John Mahama personally signed a letter of condolence for the family of the late Professor Jason Atta Kwei Arday

Foreign Minister spoke directly with the late professor's mother, Gifty Arday, assuring her of Ghana's presence at the funeral

Prof. Arday was described as a great source of pride and inspiration to Ghanaians and many around the world

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Ghana's government has formally expressed condolences to the family of the late Professor Jason Arday, with President John Mahama signing a personal letter of condolence addressed to his bereaved relatives.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said telephone with Gifty Arday, the professor's mother, to convey sympathies.

Attendees hold placards during a vigil for former Cambridge professor Jason Arday in Trafalgar Square on August 17, 2026. Credit: Alishia Abodunde

Source: Getty Images

In a statement on Facebook, Ablakwa said:

"I informed Mrs. Arday that President John Mahama commiserates with her family at this exceedingly difficult time and has personally signed a letter of condolence which is being delivered by our High Commissioner to the UK."

During the telephone conversation with Gifty Arday, the official gave a firm assurance that Ghana would be represented at the funeral to pay the nation's respects to the late academic. No date for the funeral has been announced.

Arday was described as "a great source of pride and inspiration to Ghanaians in his ancestral home, and many across the world."

The government statement characterised his death as "our collective and terribly painful loss," extending thoughts and prayers to his family, students, and loved ones.

Arday had stepped down from his position as professor of sociology of education at Cambridge just days before his death, following a series of allegations concerning plagiarism and questions raised about certain claims regarding his professional achievements.

He had publicly denied the accusations prior to his resignation.

His departure marked an abrupt end to a career that had drawn considerable public attention, particularly given the significance of his academic position at one of the world's most prestigious universities.

Arday, 41, had denied any plagiarism - but admitted errors in his work - and last week said the recent furore had led to "an unrelenting level of public scrutiny and personal attack".

The row first erupted after another academic - self-defined "race realist" Nathan Cofnas, who was sacked from his Cambridge role in 2024 - said he found numerous instances of plagiarism in Prof Arday's work and questioned some of his stated achievements.

Arday's appointment as Cambridge's youngest-ever black professor in 2023 was hailed at the time as a progressive moment.

Fundraiser for Arday's family passes £120,000

YEN.com.gh reported that Windrush campaigner Sir Patrick Vernon launched a GoFundMe page in Arday's memory on the Saturday following his death.

As of Monday, August 17, 2026, the fundraiser had received more than 4,500 donations, raising more than £120,000 for his funeral, memorial, and associated family costs.

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Source: YEN.com.gh