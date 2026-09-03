Felix Afena-Gyan ended a four-game goal drought with a brace for Iğdır Futbol Kulübü in the TFF First League on September 3

The 23-year-old former AS Roma forward scored an acrobatic bicycle kick in the 65th minute to put his side 4-1 up against Manisa FK

Afena-Gyan is now Iğdır's top scorer in the league this season as he bids to catch the eye of new Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz

Felix Afena-Gyan announced himself in Turkish football with a stunning brace, including an acrobatic bicycle kick, as Iğdır Futbol Kulübü defeated Manisa Futbol Kulübü 4-2 in the TFF First League on September 3.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian forward had gone four matches without a goal since joining the Turkish second-tier side but delivered a breakthrough performance on matchday five to emerge as the standout player of the contest.

Forgotten Black Stars striker Felix Afena-Gyan scores a stunning acrobatic goal for Iğdır FK. Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty and @beINSPORTS_TR/X.

Source: Getty Images

Afena-Gyan scores brace, including bicycle kick

Deployed on the flanks, the former AS Roma man proved a persistent menace to the Manisa defence throughout the encounter.

According to Fotmob, he needed just 25 minutes to register his first competitive goal for the club, breaking his scoring duck and settling into the game with growing confidence.

The goal that will live longest in the memory, however, came in the 65th minute.

Teammate Dino Hotic delivered a teasing cross into the penalty area that appeared destined to bypass every Iğdır player.

Afena-Gyan read the situation differently, timing his run, adjusting his body mid-air, and connecting with an unstoppable bicycle kick that flew straight into the net.

Watch Afena-Gyan's stunning goal, as shared on X:

The moment put Iğdır 4-1 ahead. Manisa had briefly offered hope through Julien Anziani's goal just before half-time, and Yusf Talum later reduced the deficit to make the final scoreline 4-2, but neither was enough to overshadow what Afena-Gyan had produced.

Afena-Gyan eyes Black Stars return

According to Flashscore, the brace elevated Afena-Gyan to the top of Iğdır's scoring charts in the league this season, a notable distinction after what had been a frustrating opening to the campaign.

Beyond club ambitions, the performance carries potential implications for his international career.

Carlos Queiroz has been reappointed as head coach of the Black Stars, and Afena-Gyan will be hoping that a run of strong form at club level places him firmly in the Portugal-born tactician's plans ahead of upcoming national team commitments.

Joseph Opoku scores again for Swansea

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joseph Opoku continued his impressive start at Swansea City by scoring in their 3-0 win over Derby County.

The former Black Satellites winger has now scored two goals in three Championship games.

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Source: YEN.com.gh