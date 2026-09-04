Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Gomoa Central MP A Plus met on camera amid the New Winneba unrest between the Gomoa and Effutu communities

The two lawmakers announced a joint visit to both communities on Saturday, September 5, 2026, to engage residents and traditional leaders on lasting peace

A-Plus appeared in the same outfit worn in a video showing the arrest of an alleged area figure, raising questions about the timeline of his meeting with Afenyo-Markin

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Two Members of Parliament from rival communities shook hands and stood together before cameras as they announced a joint peace mission following deadly clashes in New Winneba.

MP A Plus and MP Afenyo-Markin announce a peace mission amid New Winneba unrest, aiming for a lasting resolution between Gomoa and Effutu communities. Image credit: Joy News, Ghanapage/Facebook

Source: UGC

Minority Leader and Effutu MP Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus, appeared in a video shared by Ghanapage on September 3, 2026, announcing plans to visit the Gomoa and Effutu communities on Saturday, September 5.

The two lawmakers said they would engage residents, consult traditional leaders, and work towards a sustainable resolution to the violent land dispute that has long simmered between the two sides.

The announcement followed violent clashes in New Winneba on Tuesday, September 1, which left three people dead and 17 others injured.

Police subsequently arrested seven individuals linked to the violence, which reportedly involved groups from New Winneba, Gomoa Oguakrom, Gomoa Yenkuadze and Gomoa Pomadze.

The Facebook post below contains a video of Afenyo-Markin and A Plus uniting in a bid to end the long-standing Gomoa–Effutu dispute.

Afenyo-Markin and A Plus call for restraint

Speaking during a Facebook Live session, Afenyo-Markin said leaders from both communities had already agreed that peace must be the priority.

"We want to assure the public that the leaders of both communities have agreed to allow peace to prevail. We will visit both communities on Saturday to engage the people, address the issues and correct the wrongs," he said.

A-Plus echoed the sentiment, confirming that the two had settled on a shared approach.

"My brother has spoken, and together, we have adopted a strategy to ensure lasting peace. I would like to express my appreciation to my brother for his commitment to this course," he said.

A detail in the GhanaPage video drew attention online. A Plus appeared in the same outfit he wore in a separate video in which a man described as an area top boy was seen being arrested from his alleged hideout.

The matching clothing raised questions among observers about whether A Plus had met with Afenyo-Markin before or after the arrest operation, suggesting the two MPs were working behind the scenes well ahead of their public announcement.

Reactions trail Afenyo-Markin and A Plus's unity

Social media users responded with a mix of praise and scepticism after the video circulated.

Piesie Daniel Gurah said:

"Good move from the two leaders. I wish what happened never happened, but all the same, let's smoke a peace pipe and work together for development. Let's be law-abiding citizens. We are all one people. Authorities must take decisive and swift action to prevent future occurrences and restore calmness and confidence in safety at the place for all."

Alabi Robert said:

"Afenyo is a good man; if it were to be Kennedy Agyapong, like you will see. Cos you know very well that AFENYO doesn't have any hand in what happened, but yet you went ahead to stain his name."

Michael Nyarko Senior said:

"A Plus, you see....the mentioning of Mahama, Afenyo and Bawumia's name will never solve this, upon all the talks...talks...you still meet Afenyo-Markin, wah kind of village propaganda be this...you see."

Ganew Alhassan said:

"I like A Plus; if we have many of his kind in Ghana, the system will reset."

Alex Kyere said:

"Beautiful.... A Plus is growing in politics now."

Ernest Karikari said:

"So, A+, you see, Afenyo has shown you that he's more mature."

Strabo Quame announces the arrest of Muzah Hambiru, linked to the deadly New Winneba clashes. The citizen-led effort bypassed the police amid distrust. Image credit: Strabo Quame/Facebook

Source: UGC

New Winneba unrest: Police arrest popular Muzah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Muzah Hambiru, a young man linked to the deadly New Winneba communal clashes, has been arrested following a citizen-led effort spearheaded by UK-based content creator Strabo Quame, who is also the brother of Gomoa Central Member of Parliament Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus.

Strabo Quame announced the arrest on his Facebook account on September 3, 2026, sharing video footage that appeared to show A-Plus alongside security personnel taking Muzah Hambiru into custody.

The arrest follows a violent confrontation on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, when a group of approximately 300 individuals from the communities of Gomoa Oguakrom, Gomoa Yenkuadze, and Gomoa Pomadze converged on New Winneba Township at around 10:40 a.m. over an alleged long-standing land dispute.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh