The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued its morning forecast for Friday, September 4, 2026, covering conditions across the country

Southern Ghana faces mostly cloudy skies with mist and fog patches expected along coastal, forest, and mountainous areas in the early hours

Thunderstorms and rain are forecast to hit parts of northern, middle, and transition zones from the afternoon into the evening

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Ghanaians heading out on Friday, September 4, 2026, should prepare for a mixed bag of weather conditions, as the morning forecast points to cloudiness, mist, and the possibility of thunderstorms later in the day.

Southern parts of the country will wake up to predominantly cloudy skies.

The GMet forecast rain and thunderstorms In several areas of Ghana today, September 4, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Coastal communities, forested areas, and highlands can expect mist or fog patches to develop during the early morning hours, which may reduce visibility for commuters and travellers on the road.

As the morning gives way to afternoon, intervals of sunshine are likely to break through the cloud cover.

However, residents in areas just north of the coastline should remain alert, as isolated rain is possible from the afternoon stretching into the evening.

Northern Ghana braced for afternoon storms

The northern half of the country starts the day on a slightly different note, with partly cloudy skies and a chance of scattered showers over a few locations in the morning.

Conditions are expected to become more active as the day progresses.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecast to sweep through the northern, middle, and transition zones from the afternoon into the evening, meaning outdoor activities and farming communities in those areas should take precautions early.

Rough seas along the coast

Fishermen and maritime operators along Ghana's coastline have been advised to exercise caution, as sea conditions are classified as rough.

Anyone planning to venture out to sea on Friday is urged to heed this warning and prioritise safety.

Residents across all regions are encouraged to stay updated on weather developments throughout the day and take the necessary steps to stay safe.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

Floods: Electrician warns victims against restoring power

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an electrician had warned residents affected by the recent Ghana floods to have their electrical systems professionally inspected before restoring power.

Flood-damaged wiring posed serious risks of electric shock and fire outbreaks, prompting calls for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to step up public safety education.

President Mahama had also directed the release of GHS 300 million from the Contingency Fund to support flood relief and prevention efforts.

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Source: YEN.com.gh