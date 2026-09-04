A major change has been introduced for some Ghanaian workers in the UK, offering a potential lifeline to those facing difficult conditions at work

The new measure could give recognised victims greater freedom to move away from exploitative employment without the immigration consequences they may have feared

The UK Home Office has outlined what the latest change means for affected Skilled Workers

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Ghanaians and other foreign nationals working in the UK on Skilled Worker visas who are recognised as victims of modern slavery can now leave exploitative employers without putting their immigration status at risk.

The UK Home Office announced the change on Thursday, September 3, 2026, saying the new protection was designed to prevent immigration restrictions from keeping victims trapped in abusive employment.

UK changes rules for Ghanaian skilled workers trapped in abusive jobs. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

“No victim of modern slavery should be trapped with an exploitative employer because of their immigration status.

“From today, recognised victims on Skilled Worker visas can leave abusive employers and work elsewhere without risking their immigration status,” the Home Office said in a post on its official X account.

What the new UK rule means for Ghanaian workers

The change is particularly significant for overseas workers whose immigration status is linked to their employment.

Under the Skilled Worker route, workers generally need an eligible job with an approved UK employer and must meet the requirements of the immigration rules.

This employer-linked system can create difficulties for workers who face exploitation because leaving their job could affect their immigration position.

The latest measure is intended to remove that barrier for workers who have been formally recognised as victims of modern slavery.

It means eligible recognised victims can leave an abusive employer and take up work elsewhere without automatically putting their immigration status at risk.

The protection applies to recognised victims, meaning workers must have gone through the relevant process for identifying victims of modern slavery.

Read the post on X below:

How the UK identifies modern slavery victims

The UK's National Referral Mechanism (NRM) is the framework used to identify and support potential victims of modern slavery.

Modern slavery covers forms of exploitation including the illegal movement or exploitation of people, slavery, forced dependency or severe workplace exploitation, and forced or compulsory labour.

Home Office guidance says the NRM process can result in decisions on whether there are reasonable and conclusive grounds to recognise a person as a victim.

The UK Government reported that 23,411 potential victims of modern slavery were referred to the NRM in 2025, highlighting the scale of the issue across the country.

Protection for victims of exploitation

The latest change comes alongside existing UK immigration provisions that provide temporary permission to stay for certain confirmed victims of serious exploitation or slavery.

Under the Immigration Rules, a person who receives a positive conclusive grounds decision can qualify for temporary permission to stay where the relevant requirements are met.

The Home Office has also maintained specific guidance for identifying and supporting modern slavery victims, with the latest version updated in August 2026.

For Ghanaian Skilled Workers, the new measure could therefore provide an important safeguard where an employer is accused of using a worker's immigration status to maintain control over them.

The announcement does not mean every Skilled Worker can freely change jobs without following immigration requirements.

Rather, the protection specifically concerns recognised victims of modern slavery who would otherwise face the risk of being trapped by their employment-linked immigration status.

The UK Government said the change is intended to ensure that immigration status does not become a barrier preventing recognised victims from escaping exploitation.

UK lists skilled worker jobs

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the UK government had updated its Skilled Worker visa eligible occupations list, with the changes taking effect on July 22, 2025, in one of the biggest reforms to the country's immigration framework in years.

The minimum skill threshold had risen from RQF Level 3 to RQF Level 6, removing around 180 occupations, including care workers, from visa eligibility.

The minimum annual salary for new Skilled Worker visa holders had also risen to £41,700, with applicants advised to verify their occupation code before applying.

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Source: YEN.com.gh