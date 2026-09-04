The Second Deputy Minority Whip Jerry Ahmed Shaib described a letter circulating on social media as fake

The purported letter claimed Appiagyei returned GH¢70,000 she received in connection with the vetting of ministers and Supreme Court nominees

Ahmed said checks with the Majority side of Parliament also confirmed no such letter or payment originated from them

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Second Deputy Minority Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has dismissed as fake a letter circulating on social media claiming that Asokwa MP and Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei returned GH¢70,000 allegedly paid to her in connection with the vetting of ministers and Supreme Court nominees.

Speaking to Citi News, Ahmed stated that Mrs Appiagyei herself had no knowledge of the letter's origin or the identity of its author.

The Minority refutes claims that Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei returned GH¢70,000 after vetting sessions. Credit: Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

"She has confirmed that she has no idea where the letter emanated from or who authored it," he said.

The document in circulation alleged that Appiagyei chose to return the funds because she was uncertain of their source and did not wish to personally benefit from the vetting of government officials and Supreme Court nominees.

The letter also purportedly referenced the Minority caucus's decision to boycott the vetting of three Supreme Court nominees, citing concerns about the conduct of that process.

Ahmed added that his office had reached out to officials on the Majority side of Parliament, who confirmed that no such letter had been issued and that no payment of that nature had come from them.

Growing Scrutiny Over Appointments Committee

The denial comes amid widening public debate over reports of financial allocations allegedly made to members of Parliament's Appointments Committee in connection with nominee vetting.

The purported letter had already drawn considerable attention to questions around the propriety of MPs receiving money linked to their duties on the committee.

Ahmed urged the public to treat the circulating document with caution, noting that fundamental questions about its source and authorship remain unanswered.

The Minority's formal position is that the letter bearing Appiagyei's name is not authentic, and Parliament continues to face heightened scrutiny over the conduct of the Appointments Committee and the broader allegations surrounding the vetting process.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh