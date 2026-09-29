Dr Vanessa Aseye Atikpui has drawn attention online after details of her medical journey resurfaced

Records from Ghana’s Medical and Dental Council show that she obtained her MBBS from Dalian Medical University in China in 2015

Beyond clinical medicine, she has become involved in public health advocacy, women’s health and community wellbeing

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Ghanaian medical doctor Dr Vanessa Aseye Atikpui has attracted attention on social media after details about her education and career were shared online.

Meet Dr Vanessa Atikpui, a Holy Child SHS alumna who became a doctor at 22. Image credit: SpacesWithEwes

Source: UGC

A post by EweSpace celebrated the doctor for her academic achievement and experience in some of Ghana’s major health facilities, including the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, 37 Military Hospital and the University of Ghana Hospital.

Check out the X post below:

Information available about Dr Atikpui shows that her medical journey began at a relatively young age.

She attended Holy Child School in Cape Coast before travelling abroad to further her education.

She later enrolled at Dalian Medical University in China, where she studied medicine.

Records published by Ghana’s Medical and Dental Council list her as an MBBS graduate of Dalian Medical University in 2015.

The register also indicates that she joined Ghana’s permanent register of medical practitioners in 2017.

Dr Vanessa Atikpui graduated at 22

Dr Atikpui was reportedly only 22 when she completed medical school in 2015.

A 2018 report by Pulse Ghana described her as the youngest medical doctor in her batch in Ghana for the 2015 year group.

The publication also reported that she had gained experience at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, 37 Military Hospital and the University of Ghana Hospital.

Her story has continued to attract attention years after completing medical school, particularly because of the age at which she achieved the milestone.

In March 2026, she was also included in a feature celebrating prominent Holy Child School alumnae, with her medical and public health work highlighted.

Dr Atikpui moved into public health advocacy

Her work has since expanded beyond hospital practice.

In 2025, Dr Atikpui spoke to the Ghana News Agency about br3st cancer awareness, encouraging women to understand changes in their bodies and seek medical attention early when abnormalities are detected.

She stressed the importance of early detection in improving treatment outcomes.

In July 2026, Aya Minds Collective also introduced her as a medical doctor, public health advocate and Director of EVE Medical Foundation during its youth mental health programme in Accra.

The organisation said her work spans women’s health, preventive healthcare and community-centred wellbeing.

Her educational journey and transition into public health advocacy have now given social media users another reason to celebrate the Ghanaian doctor more than a decade after she earned her medical degree.

OWASS NSMQ star Epton graduates as doctor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Epton Asamoah Noble, the former Opoku Ware School contestant who graduated from KNUST as a medical doctor after six years of training.

Voice of KNUST announced the milestone on September 26, 2026.

Once known as an OWASS contestant on the 2020 NSMQ stage, Noble has now earned a medical degree. His journey from quiz competitor to doctor has drawn attention from both the OWASS and KNUST communities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh