A new Global InfoAnalytics poll placed John Boadu at 48%, giving him a significant lead over former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko

The September 30 survey used random probability sampling across all 16 regions and the 2026 NPP constituencies register, with a 98% confidence level

The NPP national executive elections are scheduled for October 3, 2026, with four candidates competing for the chairmanship

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A new poll by Global InfoAnalytics has placed John Boadu, a national chairman aspirant and former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), at the front of the party's chairmanship contest, recording 48% support among committed delegates.

The survey, conducted on September 30, 2026, puts former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko in second place on 38%, a gap of 10 percentage points.

The NPP national executive elections are scheduled for October 3, 2026. Credit: John Boadu, Hawa Koomson, Sammy Crabbe

Source: Facebook

Former NPP National Chairman Paul Afoko follows with 12%, and former First Vice Chairman Sammy Crabbe rounds out the field at 2%.

Beyond vote share, the poll also captures net favourability scores for the four candidates. Boadu leads that measure as well, recording a score of +64, followed by Agyarko at +58, Afoko at +45, and Crabbe at +39.

Global InfoAnalytics says the survey drew on random probability sampling across all 16 regions of Ghana, using the 2026 NPP constituencies register as its sampling frame.

Interviews were carried out through Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI). The firm reports a confidence level of 98% and a margin of error of ±1.34 percentage points.

A Shift From Earlier Figures

The September 30 results reflect a marked change from the firm's earlier work on the same contest. A poll conducted on September 2 had Boadu on 23.3% and Agyarko on 17.7%, with a substantial 41.3% of respondents yet to commit to any candidate at that stage.

The movement between the two surveys suggests that undecided delegates have increasingly consolidated behind the leading candidates as the election date approaches.

The firm describes the latest exercise as based on its Committed Delegates Model, which accounts for the methodological difference between the two rounds of polling.

The NPP national executive elections are scheduled to take place on October 3, 2026. With different polling exercises producing varying pictures of the race, analysts have noted that methodology and sample composition remain critical factors in interpreting any individual survey's results.

Predictions for other races

Vice Chairman: Nana Boakye (21%), Nana Akomea (19%), Mustafa Hamid (17%) and Kojo Fosu Boadu (17%) are separated by only 4 points. "Others" sits at 26%, so this race has no clear frontrunner. Hamid has fallen from 24% to 17%, while Fosu Boadu rose from 7% to 17%.

Treasurer: Thompson has led throughout, but Collins Nuamah has gained (23% to 28%) since the start of September. Thompson's lead is narrower than it looks at first glance.

Organiser: Titus Glover leads comfortably but has fallen from 82% to 56% since 2 September, while Ali Maiga has risen from 14% to 23%.

Women Organiser: Hawa Koomson leads, but her support has slipped from 74% to 62% while Perpetual Akua Akwada has surged from 2% to 19%.

General Secretary: Kodua's support fell from 86% to 67% before recovering to 71%. Among Sammy Crabbe's supporters, he leads by only 32% to 30% over Tetteh.

NPP shares guidelines for national officer election

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) released the programme and identification requirements for its national conference, set to take place on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

The National Officers Elections Committee (NOEC) issued a formal notice on September 30, 2026, detailing how the day's proceedings will unfold.

The conference will run in two distinct phases: a review of proposed constitutional amendments, followed by the election of national officers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh