A weak rainstorm system forming along the Togo-Benin border is expected to push westwards into Ghana, bringing clouds and rainfall

Residents in southern Ghana should expect mist and fog in the early hours, with reduced visibility and slight rain likely in some areas

Heavy thunderstorms of varying intensity are forecast for the middle, transition and northern sectors from late afternoon into the evening

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A rainstorm system forming along the Togo-Benin border is set to move westwards across Ghana, bringing widespread cloudiness, thunderstorms and rain to several parts of the country throughout the day.

The weather system, described as weak in intensity at its point of origin, is expected to gain enough momentum as it tracks westward to trigger significant rainfall activity over portions of the country's middle belt, transition zone and northern regions.

A rainstorm system forming along the Togo-Benin border is set to move westward across Ghana. Credit: ISSOUF SANOGO

Source: Getty Images

Residents in southern Ghana can expect reduced visibility in the early hours of the day due to mist and fog patches.

The conditions are associated with the incoming weather system and the likelihood of slight rainfall over a few areas during the morning hours.

These conditions are typical ahead of the main convective activity and should gradually ease as the day progresses.

Afternoon and Evening Storms Expected

By late afternoon, the weather pattern is forecast to shift considerably. Variably cloudy skies are expected to dominate most of the country, with the more significant activity concentrated over the middle, transition and northern sectors.

Thunderstorms of varying intensity are anticipated to develop during this period, persisting into the evening hours.

Residents in affected areas are advised to remain alert to rapidly changing conditions, as thunderstorms can bring strong winds, heavy downpours and flash flooding in a short space of time.

The combination of a westward-propagating storm cell and daytime heating is likely to enhance convective activity, particularly across the northern corridor, where such weather events can escalate quickly during the transition season.

About the oncoming minor rainy season

Ghana's minor rainy season is forecast to begin late to normal across the majority of southern Ghana, according to meteorological projections for the upcoming period.

The outlook indicates a more varied picture in specific sub-regions, with most areas within the transition zones and the southern parts of the Western North region expected to experience an early to normal onset, bucking the broader trend seen elsewhere in the south.

The Transition Zone, which has dealt with storms for the past month, is forecast to record the beginning of the minor rainy season mainly between the second week of August and the first week of September. The Forest Zone is expected to follow shortly after, with onset projected between the fourth week of August and the second week of September.

These projections suggest that farming communities and households in both zones should begin preparations within the coming weeks, as the window for onset is approaching.

Conditions along the East Coast are expected to differ from the rest of southern Ghana. Onset along that stretch is generally forecast between the second and fourth weeks of September, making it one of the later areas in the south to receive the season's rains.

The variation in onset timing across sub-regions underscores the importance of localised forecasting, particularly for agricultural planning, water resource management, and disaster preparedness in low-lying or flood-prone communities.

Residents and farmers across southern Ghana are advised to monitor updates from meteorological authorities as the forecast windows draw closer.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh