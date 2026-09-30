The newly built University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences at Bunso has showcased its modern campus and facilities

The university features lecture blocks, laboratories, a library, hostels, staff accommodation and an innovation centre

UEAS is preparing to welcome its pioneer students for the 2026/2027 academic year

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Ghana’s first fully fledged University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences (UEAS) has drawn attention after fresh footage offered a closer look at its sprawling campus at Bunso in the Eastern Region.

Eastern Region’s new university flaunts impressive Harvard-style architecture. Image credit: Joynews, @kwabs127

Source: UGC

The specialised university combines engineering, agricultural science, innovation and entrepreneurship, with facilities designed to support practical training and research. It is expected to welcome its pioneer students for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The Bunso project was initiated, and construction commenced during the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government.

Akufo-Addo cut the sod for construction in May 2022, with the project financed largely through a US$90 million facility from the Export-Import Bank of Korea and South Korea’s Economic Development Cooperation Fund.

The current Mahama administration subsequently completed the legal process establishing UEAS as a standalone public university in 2026 and has been working towards its operational take-off.

Modern facilities at UEAS

The new campus features several purpose-built structures intended for engineering and agricultural education.

Confirmed facilities include faculty buildings, two major classroom blocks, laboratories, an administration block, a library, halls of residence and accommodation for staff.

The wider project also includes the School of Engineering, School of Agricultural Sciences, lecture halls, student hostels, a cafeteria and an exhibition centre.

The university’s Innovation Centre is another major component, with management indicating that students will be able to use machinery and other facilities to experiment, design and develop prototypes for agriculture and industry.

Check out the TikTok post below:

Recent images and footage of the campus highlight its collection of modern academic blocks and spacious layout as preparations continue for students to occupy the institution.

University prepares for first students

UEAS is expected to begin with about 800 students, divided between engineering-related programmes and agricultural sciences.

Programmes are expected to include Computer Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering and Industrial Engineering, alongside agricultural disciplines such as Agronomy, Animal Science and Agribusiness.

By January 2026, construction was reported to be about 95% complete, with the remaining work being prepared ahead of the university’s opening.

The institution has been described as Ghana’s first fully fledged university deliberately bringing engineering and agricultural sciences together, positioning the Bunso campus as one of the country’s newest specialised tertiary facilities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh