An angry fan tried to confront GFA president Kurt Okraku following Ghana's unexpected 4-2 defeat to Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium

The Black Stars surrendered a 2-0 lead before The Gambia completed a remarkable comeback on Tuesday, September 29

Ghana's back-to-back losses leave the Black Stars at the bottom of Group C with zero points in their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku came face-to-face with an angry supporter following the Black Stars’ 4-2 home defeat to Gambia in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Tuesday, September 29.

The incident occurred at the Accra Sports Stadium after Ghana squandered a two-goal lead to suffer a disappointing defeat on home soil.

Kurt Okraku faces a heated confrontation from some angry fans at the Accra Sports Stadium after Ghana's loss to Gambia. Photo credit: @kurtokraku/X and @SIKAOFFICIAL1/X.

Source: Twitter

In a video circulating on social media, the fan is seen pointing fingers at Okraku and shouting at him as the GFA president attempts to leave the venue.

The supporter then appears to move towards him before members of what looks like the GFA president’s entourage intervene to prevent a direct confrontation.

Watch the incident, as shared on X:

The incident reflected the frustration among sections of the Ghanaian football fanbase following another disappointing result for the Black Stars.

How Ghana lost to Gambia in AFCON qualifier

Ghana had begun the match at the Accra Sports Stadium brightly, racing into a commanding 2-0 advantage that seemed to have the game well in hand, as cited by CAF Online.

The Gambia, however, refused to capitulate and mounted an extraordinary comeback, scoring four goals to seal a 4-2 victory and silence the home crowd entirely.

Watch highlights of Ghana's loss, as shared on X:

The defeat followed Ghana's 2-0 loss away to Côte d'Ivoire in their opening Group C match, meaning the Black Stars have now dropped both of their opening fixtures without scoring a point.

Ghana currently sit at the foot of the group, piling significant pressure on head coach Carlos Queiroz and the GFA administration.

The Gambia, by contrast, have made a flawless start to their qualifying campaign. They edged Somalia 2-1 before claiming a dramatic win in Accra, collecting six points from their first two matches.

Mounting pressure on Kurt Okraku

For Ghana, the results are particularly sobering given that the team had also missed the previous AFCON tournament in Morocco.

The latest setbacks leave both Kurt Okraku and Queiroz with an urgent task: rebuilding confidence within the squad and restoring faith among a supporter base that is growing visibly frustrated.

The confrontation involving the GFA president underscores just how deeply the team's struggles have cut with Ghanaian football fans, though details surrounding the alleged incident remain scarce.

Pres. Mahama urged to sack Kurt Okraku

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a top sports journalist criticised Kurt Okraku following Ghana’s 4-2 home defeat to Gambia in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The journalist called on President John Mahama to intervene and remove Okraku from his position at the Ghana Football Association.

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Source: YEN.com.gh