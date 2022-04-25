While some people become famous overnight, others grow their fame over time. However, another category of individuals is famous, thanks to their celebrity parents. Such has been the case for Robin Christensen-Roussimoff. She is a famous wrestler, actress, model, and celebrity kid.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Christensen posing for the camera. Photo: @andrethegiantofficial

Source: Instagram

Robin Christensen-Roussimoff is the daughter of Andre the Giant, a former French wrestler who competed in various wrestling organisations, including the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE). He is also famous for being an actor, especially in The Princess Bride's 1987 hit film.

Profile summary

Full name : Robin Christensen-Roussimoff

: Robin Christensen-Roussimoff Nick Name: Andre, the Giant's daughter

Andre, the Giant's daughter Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 1979

: 1979 Age: 43 years (as of 2022)

43 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: France

France Current residence: Seattle, Washington, U.S.A

Seattle, Washington, U.S.A Nationality : French and American

: French and American Ethnicity: Caucasian (Bulgarian and Polish ancestry)

Caucasian (Bulgarian and Polish ancestry) Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 6'

6' Height in centimetres: 183

183 Weight in Kgs: 96

96 Hair colour : Light brown (dyed blonde)

: Light brown (dyed blonde) Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: Single

Single Profession : Wrestler and actress

: Wrestler and actress Net worth: approx. $10 million million

approx. $10 million million Instagram: @hey_puddin_79

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Early life

The wrestler was born in 1979 in France. Her exact date and place of birth are unknown. Robin's parents Jean Christensen and Andre Rene Roussimoff. Jean was a WWF employee who worked in public relations.

She met and became acquainted with Andre in the early 1970s, giving birth to Robin later while living in France. She later moved to the US, where the celebrity kid grew up. Robin's childhood was not great. Her parents were not in love; they had a casual relationship out of convenience.

Christensen-Roussimoff posing for the camera near his father's poster. Photo: @andrethegiantofficial

Source: Instagram

Robin's father passed away in 1993 from a heart attack when she was just 14 years old. The relationship with his father was still strained at the time. However, after growing up, she made efforts to know more about her father. Sadly, another tragedy struck in 2008 when Robin's mother passed away.

What does Robin Christensen do for a living?

She briefly followed in her father's footsteps. She dabbled a bit in wrestling though she was not as successful as Andre the Giant, and her career in that world was brief.

Aside from wrestling, she has also had a brief spell as an actress. She appeared in the 2018 documentary Andre the Giant, about her father's life. She also worked on another documentary as a consultant, Andre the Giant Biopic.

What is Robin Christensen doing now? Currently, she works as the manager for her father's image rights and reputation. In addition, she regularly appears in public events featuring her father, such as comic cons and book signing events. On top of that, she is a guest on several wrestling-themed podcasts where she talks about her father's legacy.

Who is Robin Christensen-Roussimoff's husband?

She has not revealed whether she is involved with anyone romantically or if she has any children.

Robin Christensen-Roussimoff's net worth

Christensen-Roussimoff smiling for the camera. Photo: @andrethegiantofficial

Source: Instagram

Robin's net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. Her father, Andre, the Giant, was one of the highest-paid pro wrestlers. By the time he died in 1993, he had accumulated an estimated net worth of $5 million. In his will, he left a flat sum of money to the caretakers of his North Carolina ranch home and the rest of his estate to her daughter.

The celebrity daughter also acquired her father's image rights as part of her inheritance. Therefore, aside from the assets she inherited, she continues to receive royalties when his image is used in the wrestling industry. She also receives money from movies and book deals featuring her father.

Robin Christensen-Roussimoff’s fast facts

Who is Roussimoff's mother, Christensen? Her mother was Jean Christensen. She worked in the World Wrestling Federation in the public relations sector, which is how she met Andre, the Giant. How tall is Robin Christensen-Roussimoff? Christensen might not have inherited her father’s giantism, but she is quite tall. She stands at 6 feet tall, which is quite tall for a woman. How much does Andre the Giant's daughter weigh? She weighs approximately 96 kg. Is Robin Christensen Roussimoff a wrestler? Andre, the Giant's daughter, tried out her hand at wrestling but it did not work out. How much did Andre the Giant leave his daughter? Andre the Giant left Robin a huge chunk of his $5 million in real estate. He also left her his image rights, which sees her earn income through his name. Is Robin Christensen-Roussimoff married? She has not revealed whether she is married or dating anyone. However, she is likely single, given that she has never been spotted with a significant other during her public appearances. What is Robin Christensen-Roussimoff's age? Christensen was born sometime in 1979. Therefore, she is 43 years as of 2022.

Robin Christensen-Roussimoff was destined for fame, being the only child of famous pro-wrestler Andre, the Giant. Unfortunately, she did not have it easy growing up, given her parents' bad relationship and her father being away due to work most of her life. However, despite the strained father-daughter relationship, she has embraced his legacy.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about Kwadwo Nkansah. He is a Ghanaian musician, actor, and comedian. The comedian is famous for acting both in Ghallywood and Kumawood. Moreover, Lil Win has released various hit songs.

Kwadwo was not lucky in education as he was always last in class, which discouraged him and he eventually dropped out. However, the comedian did not give up on life's success. Today, he is one of the richest and most sought after actors in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh