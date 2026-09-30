Cristiano Ronaldo announced his departure from the Portugal national team camp following a conversation with the federation president

The 41-year-old captain said his decision came after comments made by the national team coach at a press conference

Ronaldo promised to eventually disclose the full reasons for his exit to the Portuguese public

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken publicly for the first time since leaving the Portugal national team camp, confirming that he intends to disclose the full circumstances behind his departure at a later stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo confirms Portugal camp exit, vows to disclose the truth behind his decision. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's statement on his Portugal exit

The Al Nassr forward released a statement on social media in which he confirmed that his exit followed a conversation with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença, which itself came after the national team coach held a press conference.

"After the National Team Coach's press conference, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I made the decision to leave the National Team camp," Ronaldo wrote in his statement on X.

The 41-year-old, who has captained Portugal for over two decades, indicated that his decision was not taken lightly and that he owed the country's supporters a fuller explanation when the time was right.

"In due time, I will tell the truth to all Portuguese people about the reasons that motivated my departure from the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself," he added.

Ronaldo closed his statement by extending well-wishes to the squad, making clear that his personal grievances did not extend to his teammates.

"Now is the time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my teammates, without exception," he concluded.

Ronaldo's future with Portugal

Ronaldo's statement has intensified scrutiny around the nature of the coach's press conference comments and what was said during his meeting with Proença.

Neither the federation nor the coaching staff had issued a public response at the time of publishing.

The timing of the departure has drawn significant attention, given Ronaldo's long-standing commitment to the national team and his status as Portugal's all-time leading scorer.

His pledge to eventually address the public directly has left supporters anticipating further developments.

Jorge Jesus denies rift with Ronaldo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Portugal coach Jorge Jesus had dismissed claims of a rift between him and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jesus also addressed reports that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had refused to participate in training sessions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh