The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a public appeal after the body of Ghanaian national Stephen Kofi Boamah was found in a Berlin apartment

Boamah, born on 8th February 1986 in Kumasi, was reportedly known within the Ghanaian community in Berlin by the nickname 'Gully'

The Ministry has published contact details for both its Accra office and the Ghana Mission in Berlin for anyone with information

Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made a public appeal for assistance in locating the family of a Ghanaian man whose body was discovered inside an apartment in Berlin, Germany.

The deceased has been identified as Stephen Kofi Boamah, born on 8th February 1986 in Kumasi, Ghana. Within Ghanaian circles in Berlin, he was reportedly known by the nickname "Gully."

Kumasi Man Found Dead in Germany, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Seeks Relatives

Source: Getty Images

In a statement released on Friday, 11th September, the Ministry said his death had created an urgent need to establish contact with his relatives back in Ghana so that they could be formally informed. As of the time of the announcement, authorities had been unable to reach any next of kin.

The Ministry called on anyone who was acquainted with Mr Boamah, whether through family ties, social connections in Ghana, or through the Ghanaian community in Germany, to come forward with relevant information.

Authorities indicated that any details provided would be used solely to notify his relatives and to facilitate the necessary arrangements regarding his remains.

How to Contact the Authorities

The Ministry urged members of the public to also share the appeal broadly, particularly among individuals who may have known Mr Boamah during his time in Ghana or who are part of Ghanaian networks in Germany.

Those with information can reach the Ministry of Foreign Affairs directly by phone on +233 240 913 284 or +233 240 793 072, or via email at ipab@mfa.gov.gh. Alternatively, the Ghana Mission in Berlin can be contacted on +49 (0) 30 547 149-0 or by email at chancery@ghanaemberlin.de.

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Source: YEN.com.gh