Dubai Grants More Than 73,000 Entry Visas to Nationals From Selected Countries
- Dubai's immigration authority processed more than 7 million entry and residency permits between January and June 2026
- GDRFA Dubai issued over 1 million new residence permits alongside 73,551 entry visas for nationals living outside their home countries
- Visa processing averaged under four minutes during the period, with a customer satisfaction rating of 95 per cent
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Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) processed more than 7 million entry and residency permits in the first six months of 2026, according to figures published by the authority in its mid-year report.
The directorate confirmed it issued 1,051,978 new residence permits during the period, while a further 910,552 existing permits were renewed.
A total of 5,078,078 entry permits were processed across the same six months, with the authority reporting an average handling time of under four minutes per application and a customer satisfaction score of 95%.
Visa options available in Dubai
Among the categories covered in the report, GDRFA Dubai issued 73,551 entry visas to nationals of certain countries who are currently residing outside their home countries.
An additional 29,456 visas were granted to individuals travelling to visit relatives or friends, with those permits offering stays of 30, 60, or 90 days for single or multiple entries, extendable to a maximum of 120 days.
Dubai's H1 2026 visa figures
The authority's Events Visa, designed for conference attendees, exhibition participants, and visitors arriving for organised activities, remained available throughout the period. That category offers stays of either 30 or 60 days, with the option to extend up to 120 days.
Dubai's five-year multiple-entry tourist visa also continued to be active during the first half of the year, with no changes to its terms reported.
The figures underline the scale of movement through Dubai's immigration infrastructure and the authority's capacity to handle high application volumes within tight processing windows.
UAE sets residency duration for Golden Visa
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE had listed jobs and talent categories that can earn foreign nationals a ten-year residency permit under its Golden Visa programme.
The scheme focuses on individuals with exceptional talent or rare specialisations across a broad range of sectors, including medicine, science and invention.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh