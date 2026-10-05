Dubai's immigration authority processed more than 7 million entry and residency permits between January and June 2026

GDRFA Dubai issued over 1 million new residence permits alongside 73,551 entry visas for nationals living outside their home countries

Visa processing averaged under four minutes during the period, with a customer satisfaction rating of 95 per cent

Dubai's General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) processed more than 7 million entry and residency permits in the first six months of 2026, according to figures published by the authority in its mid-year report.

The directorate confirmed it issued 1,051,978 new residence permits during the period, while a further 910,552 existing permits were renewed.

GDRFA Dubai processed more than 7 million entry and residency permits in H1 2026. Image credit: Anadolu, Alexander W Helin/Getty ImagesGetty Images

Source: Getty Images

A total of 5,078,078 entry permits were processed across the same six months, with the authority reporting an average handling time of under four minutes per application and a customer satisfaction score of 95%.

Visa options available in Dubai

Among the categories covered in the report, GDRFA Dubai issued 73,551 entry visas to nationals of certain countries who are currently residing outside their home countries.

An additional 29,456 visas were granted to individuals travelling to visit relatives or friends, with those permits offering stays of 30, 60, or 90 days for single or multiple entries, extendable to a maximum of 120 days.

Dubai's H1 2026 visa figures

The authority's Events Visa, designed for conference attendees, exhibition participants, and visitors arriving for organised activities, remained available throughout the period. That category offers stays of either 30 or 60 days, with the option to extend up to 120 days.

Dubai's five-year multiple-entry tourist visa also continued to be active during the first half of the year, with no changes to its terms reported.

The figures underline the scale of movement through Dubai's immigration infrastructure and the authority's capacity to handle high application volumes within tight processing windows.

UAE sets residency duration for Golden Visa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE had listed jobs and talent categories that can earn foreign nationals a ten-year residency permit under its Golden Visa programme.

The scheme focuses on individuals with exceptional talent or rare specialisations across a broad range of sectors, including medicine, science and invention.

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Source: YEN.com.gh