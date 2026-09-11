Inaki Williams has officially announced his retirement from the Black Stars, ending a stint that covered three major tournaments

The Athletic Bilbao captain earned 28 caps and scored twice for Ghana after switching allegiance ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

A video of Prophet Telvin Sowah explaining Williams' struggles in Ghana colours has resurfaced following the retirement news

Iñaki Williams announced his retirement from international football on Friday, September 11, bringing his Ghana Black Stars career to a close with a heartfelt statement.

Inaki Williams Retires From Black Stars as Prophet Telvin Sowah's Old Warning Resurfaces. Photo credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei/Facebook and Visionhaus/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Iñaki confirms Ghana retirement after 4 years

The Spanish-born Ghanaian forward described his exit not as one filled with disappointment but as a decision accompanied by a sense of peace, saying the experience of representing Ghana had given him far more than he had anticipated.

Born in Bilbao to Ghanaian parents, Williams switched his international allegiance to Ghana and made his Black Stars debut ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

His time in Ghana colours spanned three major tournaments: the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire, and Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

According to Transfermarkt, he accumulated 28 caps and scored twice across that period, a return many felt fell short of the expectations that greeted his arrival.

Prophet Telvin Sowah's resurfaced prediction

Williams's retirement has reignited interest in commentary made by Prophet Telvin Sowah, founder of Prophetic Life Embassy, in a video recorded on June 5, 2026.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, the prophet argued that Williams had made a critical error by choosing Ghana over Spain, claiming the forward's spiritual make-up was incompatible with the Black Stars jersey.

"Iñaki [his] spirit has no capacity to hold the Ghana jersey; he is not conditioned in that realm," Sowah said.

"Even if he makes it to the World Cup, he can't do much. I told you he will fail continuously at every major competition. He is not going to do anything."

Sowah contrasted this with the trajectory of Antoine Semenyo, whom he credited with following the right spiritual guidance to find success at both club and international level.

He insisted that Williams's family ought to have sought spiritual counsel before the allegiance switch was finalised.

"Even if we stretch him for 2000 years in Ghana [he won't excel], he should have played for Spain. His destiny would have been better. He ruined his destiny by making that mistake," the prophet stated.

He went even further, claiming that staying with Spain could have transformed Williams into one of the world's elite strikers and potentially opened the door to a move to Real Madrid.

Watch Prophet Telvin's prediction on Iñaki, as shared on X:

With Williams now retired from international duty, the prophecy has found fresh circulation online as Ghanaians reflect on what his Black Stars chapter ultimately delivered.

Iñaki Williams’ 5-star hotel in Akyem Achiase

Earlier, YEN.com.gh took a closer look at Iñaki Williams’ five-star hotel in Akyem Achiase in the Eastern Region.

The hotel is named after Athletic Bilbao’s iconic stadium, where the Ghanaian forward has spent his entire professional career.

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Source: YEN.com.gh