Hollywood actor Boris Kodjoe received a traditional chieftaincy title in Prampram, Greater Accra Region, during a visit to Ghana

The ceremony brought together chiefs and community members as Kodjoe was taken through customary processes tied to his new status

Kodjoe's grandfather, Joseph Cecil Ofuatey-Kodjoe, was born in Prampram, giving the actor deep ancestral ties to the town

Hollywood actor Boris Kodjoe has been enstooled as a chief in Prampram, Greater Accra Region, in a traditional ceremony that marked a deeply personal homecoming for the Ghanaian-American star.

Hollywood actor Boris Kodjoe returns to his roots, as he is honoured as chief in Prampram. Image credit: Boris Kodjoe

Source: Facebook

Kodjoe, widely recognised for his roles across film and television, was welcomed by traditional authorities and community members who formally conferred the chieftaincy title on him during the visit.

Chiefs, residents, and invited guests gathered as the actor was taken through the customary rites associated with his new position within the community's traditional leadership structure.

Boris Kodjoe's ancestral ties to Prampram

The occasion carried particular significance given the actor's family history. Kodjoe's grandfather, Joseph Cecil Ofuatey-Kodjoe, was born in Prampram, rooting the town firmly in the actor's lineage on his father's side.

The visit offered him a chance to stand on ground directly connected to where his family story began in Ghana.

The Hollywood actor has spoken openly in the past about his Ghanaian heritage and the pride he takes in his African roots.

His appearance in Prampram, this time in full traditional ceremony, deepened that connection in a very public and formal way.

Celebration of Boris' diaspora reconnection

For residents of Prampram, the moment extended beyond the individual. Welcoming a globally recognised figure of Ghanaian ancestry into their traditional leadership was seen as a celebration of the community itself, a recognition that its history reaches far beyond its borders.

The enstoolment also fits into a broader pattern of Ghanaians in the diaspora making deliberate journeys back to ancestral communities, an effort that has grown steadily in recent years as interest in African heritage tourism continues to rise.

Kodjoe's new title is expected to formalise and strengthen his bond with Prampram, giving the actor an official role within the community that honours the historical link his family has long maintained with the town.

The Facebook scenes from the event are below.

Lil Win enstooled as Chief in Nzulezu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Lil Win’s enstoolment as Nkosuohene in Nzulezu during the filming of his upcoming movie, A Journey To Africa.

Residents carried the actor shoulder-high through the stilt village as they celebrated the honour. The ceremony has also drawn attention to the community and its role in the Ghana-Nigeria film production.

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Source: YEN.com.gh