Oman Requires Medical Certificates From Students of 11 Countries, Releases Full List
- Oman published a requirement for student visa applicants from 11 specific countries to submit an original medical certificate alongside other documents
- The affected countries span South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and East Africa, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Ethiopia
- Citizens from the listed countries are advised to contact their nearest Omani embassy before submitting their visa applications
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Oman has named 11 countries whose citizens must include an original medical certificate when applying for a student visa, according to information published on the country's official immigration website.
The announcement adds a documentation requirement specifically for nationals:
- Bangladesh
- Egypt
- Ethiopia
- India
- Indonesia
- Nepal
- Pakistan
- Philippines
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Syria
Applicants from these countries must submit both an original medical certificate and a photocopy of it as part of their student visa documentation.
Oman's Full List of Affected Countries
The official Oman government website states: "Original and copy of a medical certificate for those coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, Syria and Nepal."
The 11 countries span four regions: South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and East Africa. Several of them, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Philippines, rank among the largest contributors of students and workers across Gulf Cooperation Council nations. The presence of Syria, Sudan, and Ethiopia, three countries that have seen considerable displacement and migration in recent years, is also notable.
What the requirement means for applicants
Citizens of these countries face additional preparation steps compared with applicants from nations not included on the list. The medical certificate requirement means prospective students must secure the necessary health documentation before their applications can be considered complete.
The requirement does not affect all Oman-bound students, only those holding one of the 11 listed nationalities. No further detail on the specific medical tests or certifying bodies required was provided in the published information.
Prospective students from the listed countries are encouraged to contact the nearest Omani embassy or consult Oman's official immigration channels for precise guidance before submitting their applications.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh