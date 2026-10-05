Oman published a requirement for student visa applicants from 11 specific countries to submit an original medical certificate alongside other documents

The affected countries span South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and East Africa, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Ethiopia

Citizens from the listed countries are advised to contact their nearest Omani embassy before submitting their visa applications

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Oman has named 11 countries whose citizens must include an original medical certificate when applying for a student visa, according to information published on the country's official immigration website.

Oman sets medical certificate requirement for citizens of 11 countries. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Geography Photos/Bloomberg

Source: Instagram

The announcement adds a documentation requirement specifically for nationals:

Bangladesh Egypt Ethiopia India Indonesia Nepal Pakistan Philippines Sri Lanka Sudan Syria

Applicants from these countries must submit both an original medical certificate and a photocopy of it as part of their student visa documentation.

Oman's Full List of Affected Countries

The official Oman government website states: "Original and copy of a medical certificate for those coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, Syria and Nepal."

The 11 countries span four regions: South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and East Africa. Several of them, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Philippines, rank among the largest contributors of students and workers across Gulf Cooperation Council nations. The presence of Syria, Sudan, and Ethiopia, three countries that have seen considerable displacement and migration in recent years, is also notable.

What the requirement means for applicants

Citizens of these countries face additional preparation steps compared with applicants from nations not included on the list. The medical certificate requirement means prospective students must secure the necessary health documentation before their applications can be considered complete.

The requirement does not affect all Oman-bound students, only those holding one of the 11 listed nationalities. No further detail on the specific medical tests or certifying bodies required was provided in the published information.

Prospective students from the listed countries are encouraged to contact the nearest Omani embassy or consult Oman's official immigration channels for precise guidance before submitting their applications.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh