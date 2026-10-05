Kumawood actress Honey Frimpong has appeared in a video with fellow actress Vivian Jill Lawrence in the United States

Her changed appearance stood out after years away from active filming in Ghana’s Twi-language movie industry

The two actresses shared a bonding moment, giving viewers a glimpse of Honey’s life away from the screen

Kumawood actress Honey Frimpong has resurfaced in a social media video showing her spending time with fellow movie star Vivian Jill Lawrence in the United States.

Honey Frimpong offers a glimpse of life abroad as she meets Vivian Jill in the USA. Image credit: Honey_G, Honeny Frimpong

Source: UGC

Honey, who has been away from active filming for years, looked noticeably different from the image many viewers remember from her Kumawood days.

The footage offered a fresh glimpse of the actress, whose screen appearances once made her a familiar face to audiences of Ghanaian Twi-language films.

Honey Frimpong meets Vivian Jill

In the video shared on TikTok, Honey was seen bonding with Vivian Jill as the two actresses spent time together abroad.

Their meeting brought two familiar Kumawood faces together outside Ghana, with the focus on their personal connection away from movie sets.

Watch the TikTok video below:

For viewers familiar with Honey’s earlier film appearances, the clip provided an opportunity to see her again after her extended absence from active filming.

Honey Frimpong’s changed appearance

Alongside her meeting with Vivian Jill, Honey’s appearance was a notable part of the footage.

Years after stepping away from regular filming, the actress now looks different from her earlier screen image.

The clip centres on her time with Vivian Jill and offers no confirmation of a return to acting.

Veteran Ghanaian actor Daavi resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran actor Daavi's reappearance in a video shared by Amanda Jissih, which captured a surprise street encounter.

As Ghanaians reminisced about his memorable performances, the clip reignited a deep sense of nostalgia and curiosity about Albert Kuvodu's long absence from the entertainment scene.

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Source: YEN.com.gh