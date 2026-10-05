Kumawood Actress Honey Frimpong Resurfaces in USA, Bonds With Vivian Jill Lawrence
- Kumawood actress Honey Frimpong has appeared in a video with fellow actress Vivian Jill Lawrence in the United States
- Her changed appearance stood out after years away from active filming in Ghana’s Twi-language movie industry
- The two actresses shared a bonding moment, giving viewers a glimpse of Honey’s life away from the screen
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Kumawood actress Honey Frimpong has resurfaced in a social media video showing her spending time with fellow movie star Vivian Jill Lawrence in the United States.
Honey, who has been away from active filming for years, looked noticeably different from the image many viewers remember from her Kumawood days.
The footage offered a fresh glimpse of the actress, whose screen appearances once made her a familiar face to audiences of Ghanaian Twi-language films.
Honey Frimpong meets Vivian Jill
In the video shared on TikTok, Honey was seen bonding with Vivian Jill as the two actresses spent time together abroad.
Their meeting brought two familiar Kumawood faces together outside Ghana, with the focus on their personal connection away from movie sets.
Watch the TikTok video below:
For viewers familiar with Honey’s earlier film appearances, the clip provided an opportunity to see her again after her extended absence from active filming.
Honey Frimpong’s changed appearance
Alongside her meeting with Vivian Jill, Honey’s appearance was a notable part of the footage.
Years after stepping away from regular filming, the actress now looks different from her earlier screen image.
The clip centres on her time with Vivian Jill and offers no confirmation of a return to acting.
Veteran Ghanaian actor Daavi resurfaces
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran actor Daavi's reappearance in a video shared by Amanda Jissih, which captured a surprise street encounter.
As Ghanaians reminisced about his memorable performances, the clip reignited a deep sense of nostalgia and curiosity about Albert Kuvodu's long absence from the entertainment scene.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.