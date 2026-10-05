Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo was celebrated by her daughters with warm hugs and bouquets after graduating with a master's degree from Methodist University Ghana

Videos from the ceremony showed the minister in a graduation gown and kente stole, flanked by her daughters, who wore a flame-print dress and burgundy top

Her sister was also present, while social media users warmly congratulated the minister and urged others not to give up on education after senior high school

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Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo's daughters have celebrated her in a heartwarming way after her graduation from Methodist University Ghana.

Linda Ocloo's daughters celebrate her with bouquets and hugs at her graduation from Methodist University Ghana. Image credit: Linda Ocloo.

Source: Facebook

In videos from the ceremony, the young women gathered around the minister with bouquets and held her in warm hugs.

Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo has served as Greater Accra Regional Minister since January 30, 2025, when President John Mahama swore her in.

She is also the Member of Parliament for Shai-Osudoku, a seat she has held for three terms.

Before her latest degree, she earned a diploma in banking from Cambridge Academy in 2000, a business administration degree from the University of Cape Coast and a diploma in insurance from the National Insurance College in 2004.

Her graduation adds a postgraduate qualification to a career that began in banking and insurance.

Linda Ocloo's daughters celebrate her at graduation

In the videos, Linda Ocloo is seen in a black graduation gown and cap, with a kente stole in red, green, gold and black and a blue lanyard around her neck.

Her daughters gathered around her, one in a grey dress with an orange flame print holding a bouquet of blue flowers wrapped in clear plastic, the other in a burgundy top.

In one clip, a daughter wraps her arms around her mother and presses her cheek to hers as the minister smiles broadly.

The minister held a bouquet of dark red roses with white baby's breath, while a kente-patterned cloth in orange and green lay across her lap.

Her sister, dressed in a green lace outfit and holding blue flowers, was also present at the ceremony.

The TikTok video in which Linda Ocloo's daughters celebrate her at her graduation ceremony is below.

Ghanaians congratulate Linda Ocloo after graduation

Many social media users congratulated the minister, with one commenter urging people to keep pursuing education after senior high school.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Azamalah Ventures wrote:

"Education is never a race ooh. Just make money and you can get what you want. Don't give up after SHS. You can get that first, second or third degree you want when you are ready."

Empress 💕💯 Ikies 💕💯💕 said:

"Congratulations, mum 🥰🥰❤️"

Hajia Lizzyyakubu08 commented:

"Wow, congratulations!"

HappyMama🤩 added:

"Congratulations 🎊"

Milli's Palace wrote:

"🥰🥰🥰 Congratulations"

Mz_Naa 🍾✨️ said:

"Congratulations 🎊👏🏾💐🥳"

Joshua Dampare graduates from KNUST

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Joshua Akuffo Dampare, the son of former IGP George Akuffo Dampare, graduated as a medical doctor from KNUST after seven years of training.

He announced the milestone in an Instagram post, saying the experiences, challenges and bonds of those years had become lifelong memories.

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Source: YEN.com.gh