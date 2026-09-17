Australia Lists 5 Conditions Foreigners Must Meet for Business Visitor Visa

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published the eligibility conditions for the Business Visitor stream of its Visitor visa (subclass 600)

Applicants must meet health, character, and financial requirements, among other conditions set by Australian authorities

The visa permits a defined range of business activities in Australia but draws a firm boundary on work and selling goods or services

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has officially outlined the requirements that foreign nationals must satisfy to be considered for the Business Visitor stream of the country's Visitor visa, known as subclass 600.

The department has published both the eligibility criteria applicants must meet before the visa is granted and the scope of activities permitted once they arrive in Australia.

Australia Lists 5a Conditions Foreigners Must Meet for Business Visitor Visa

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Prospective applicants must first satisfy Australia's health and character requirements. Any foreign national who has an outstanding debt to the Australian government must clear that balance in full, or enter into a formal repayment arrangement, before submitting an application.

Financial independence is also a requirement. Applicants are expected to demonstrate that they can fund their own stay without drawing on public resources, covering all costs for the intended duration of the visit.

Beyond finances, the Department of Home Affairs places particular emphasis on genuine visitor intent. This means the applicant must be able to show they plan to remain in Australia only temporarily and that they will comply with any conditions attached to the visa as well as the approved length of stay.

The fifth condition applies specifically to minors. Where an applicant is under 18 years of age, authorities retain the discretion to decline the application if granting it would not serve the child's best interests.

What Business Visitors Can and Cannot Do in Australia

The Business Visitor stream authorises a specific set of activities. Holders may make general business or employment enquiries, explore or negotiate business contracts, undertake official government visits, and attend conferences, trade fairs, or seminars.

Participation in such events is allowed, though visa holders cannot receive payment from the organisers in exchange for their involvement. The visa also permits tourist activities during the stay.

However, the visa places clear restrictions on work. Holders are not allowed to work for or provide services to any Australian-based business or organisation, and may not sell goods or services directly to members of the public.

These boundaries are intended to prevent the visa from being used in place of a formal work authorisation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh