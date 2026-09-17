Itz Tiffany's popular Box Bar at Laboma Beach in Accra has been demolished as part of a government demolition exercise

The musician's bar shared an emotional farewell post on Instagram, confirming the closure of the Laboma Beach location

Box Bar Spintex remains open, with the brand urging loyal customers to continue showing support at the second outlet

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Ghanaian musician Itz Tiffany, real name Antoinette Tiffany Owusu, has suffered a significant blow after her popular beach bar, Box Bar, was demolished at Laboma Beach in Accra as part of the recent government-led demolition exercise.

Popular Ghanaian musician Itz Tiffany's Box Bar at Laboma Beach gets demolished in recent government exercise. Photo source: @itztiffanymusic, @itzboxbar

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Itz Tiffany was present at the famous beach during the demolition exercise and watched as the three-storey beach bar was brought down with several items, including generators, drinks, furniture and refrigerators worth millions, destroyed.

The bar's official Instagram account shared the news on Monday, September 14, 2026, posting an emotional farewell message that confirmed the Laboma Beach location had been permanently shut down following the demolitions.

"Yesterday was a hard day for us," the post read. "We watched a place we built with so much love, hope and memories come down right in front of us."

Itz Tiffany's Box Bar at Laboma Beach

Since opening less than a year ago, Itz Box Bar at Laboma Beach had grown into one of Accra's most loved leisure spots, drawing a loyal crowd for its laid-back atmosphere, music, and celebrations.

According to the post, the venue became far more than a commercial outlet; it was a gathering point for friendships, milestone celebrations, and countless evenings of dancing and laughter.

"It was more than just a bar. It became a home for good times, friendships, celebrations, laughter, music and so many unforgettable nights," the statement continued.

The farewell message extended heartfelt gratitude to every patron who had ever visited, brought a friend along, or simply stopped by for a drink, acknowledging them as central to the bar's identity and spirit throughout its run.

Box Bar Spintex remains open

Despite the heartbreak, Tiffany's Box Bar brand is not shutting down entirely.

The team confirmed that their Spintex location remains fully operational and is ready to receive customers.

"Box Bar Spintex is still here, still active and ready to welcome you," the post stated, reassuring followers that the community built around the brand would live on.

"We may have lost the building, but we haven't lost the memories, the love or the BOX BAR spirit," the message added.

The Instagram post of Itz Tiffany's Box Bar announcing its shutdown is below:

Ghana government's Laboma Beach demolition exercise

Demolition works recently commenced at Laboma Beach in Accra, with personnel moving in to pull down structures erected along the coastline after a government-imposed deadline for owners to vacate the area lapsed.

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council, working in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), had previously issued a 21-day ultimatum in early August directing owners of structures within the Laboma Beach area to clear out.

The demolition exercise forms part of broader post-flood mitigation efforts targeting developments in areas considered environmentally vulnerable, particularly those situated along waterways and the coast.

Reactions to Itz Tiffany's Box Bar's demolition

Fans and regulars took to the comments to share their condolences over the loss of the Laboma Beach venue.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below:

@foodstoriesgh wrote:

"Oh no. I really loved the place 😢. So sorry Tif x."

@sandyyoma said:

"Sorry about that. Greater things await you."

@dylansprintingwork commented:

"Oh no, this is very heartbreaking."

Kennedy Agyapong's son's warehouse destroyed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Kennedy Agyapong’s son counting his losses after a heavy downpour severely damaged his warehouse in Accra.

The young businessman shared heartbreaking footage showing parts of the multi-million cedi facility caving in.

The damage was so extensive that management feared the entire structure could collapse and planned to demolish it.

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Source: YEN.com.gh