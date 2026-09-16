Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed that the Subclass 858 National Innovation visa grants eligible foreigners the right to live and work in the country indefinitely

The visa targets individuals with an internationally recognised record of exceptional achievement across four specific fields

Applicants cannot approach the Department directly and must submit an Expression of Interest before being invited to apply

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Australia has opened a permanent residency pathway to exceptionally talented foreigners through the Subclass 858 National Innovation visa, with the country's Department of Home Affairs confirming that successful applicants may live and work in Australia without restriction.

Australia names exceptionally talented foreigners who can qualify for a permanent visa. Photo credit: Getty

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The visa is designed for individuals who have built an internationally recognised record of extraordinary achievement.

According to the Department, eligible fields cover four broad areas: a profession, sport, the arts, and academia or research.

Who qualifies for Australia's Subclass 858 Visa

Meeting the achievement threshold alone is not sufficient. Applicants must also secure a nominator who holds a national reputation within the same field.

That nominator must be an Australian citizen, a permanent resident, an eligible New Zealand citizen, or an Australian organisation.

The application process follows a two-stage structure. Prospective applicants must first lodge an Expression of Interest and wait to receive an official invitation before they can submit a visa application.

Once invited, they have 60 days to complete their submission. At both the application and grant stages, the applicant must be either inside Australia or outside the country, but not in immigration clearance.

Benefits of Australia's Subclass 858 Visa

Holders of the Subclass 858 visa gain a broad set of entitlements. They may remain in Australia permanently, study and work without any restrictions, and access Medicare, the country's public health care scheme.

The visa also permits holders to sponsor certain relatives to join them in Australia and to travel in and out of the country freely for five years from the date of grant. Those who qualify may eventually apply for Australian citizenship.

From 1 July 2026, citizens of Pacific Island nations and Timor-Leste who lodge a valid application will be eligible for a reduced visa cost under a concession scheme the Australian government introduced.

The Department noted that newly arrived residents may face a waiting period before they can access certain government payments and benefits.

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Source: YEN.com.gh