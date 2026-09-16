The Environmental Protection Authority issued a shutdown directive against Empire Cement Ghana Ltd. in Tema on September 14, 2026

The EPA found sustained emissions of visible particulate matter, gases and other pollutants from the cement factory's operations

Empire Cement received a list of corrective steps it must complete, including a key deadline before it can resume production

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Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has ordered the suspension of operations at Empire Cement Ghana Ltd., located in Tema in the Greater Accra region, citing repeated violations of the company's environmental permit and ongoing air pollution affecting surrounding communities.

The shutdown directive, issued in a notice dated 14 September 2026, came after the Authority received multiple public complaints about emissions and environmental nuisance from the plant and subsequently launched an investigation into the factory's operations.

The Environmental Protection Authority issued a shutdown directive against Empire Cement Ghana Ltd. Credit: Empire Cement Ghana

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Investigators found that the factory was releasing visible particulate matter, gases and other pollutants into the surrounding environment on a sustained basis.

The EPA said these emissions carried "negative implications for the environment, adjoining land uses and the public health."

Beyond the emissions themselves, the Authority identified several specific breaches of the conditions attached to the company's environmental permit, identified as No. EPA/MID/EMP/CU 859/25/1013/01/0042947.

Among the violations, the EPA found that Empire Cement had not installed appropriate state-of-the-art pollution control systems on all discharge units, as required under Condition 5.1(1)(a) of the permit. Such systems are mandated to ensure compliance with Ghana Standard GS 1236:2019, which governs ambient air quality and point source or stack emissions.

The Authority further found that existing pollution control systems and auxiliary equipment at the facility were not being maintained to the standard required to keep emissions within permissible limits.

The company had also failed to adequately maintain dust plants within the factory to prevent dust from escaping into the external environment, and had not kept pollution control systems operational at all times as required.

Additionally, Empire Cement had not submitted its quarterly environmental monitoring returns, in breach of Condition 9.1 of its permit. The EPA found the company in violation of Conditions 5.1(a), 5.1(h)(i), 5.1(h)(iv) and 9.1 in total.

What Empire Cement Must Do to Resume

The EPA has set out a series of requirements the company must satisfy before it will be permitted to restart production.

By 1 October 2026, Empire Cement must submit all outstanding quarterly environmental monitoring returns in line with its permit conditions.

The company is also required to install new state-of-the-art air pollution control systems capable of meeting the GS 1236:2019 standards for ambient air quality and stack emissions.

Additionally, the Authority has directed the company to restore its existing pollution control equipment and auxiliary systems to full working condition, ensuring that emissions at the fence line and from point sources remain within legally permissible limits.

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Source: YEN.com.gh