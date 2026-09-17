Kylian Mbappe praised Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal ahead of their anticipated Ballon d'Or rivalry in 2026

Mbappe and Yamal are locked in a heated race for the prestigious prize after their remarkable performances in the year under review

Nonetheless, the Real Madrid star declared 2026 a strong year for him to claim the award, insisting the Ballon d'Or must return to the Bernabéu

Kylian Mbappe has offered a generous assessment of Lamine Yamal while simultaneously staking his own claim for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, with the two forwards emerging as the standout candidates for football's most coveted individual honour.

Ballon d'Or 2026: Kylian Mbappe Makes Bold Prediction About Lamine Yamal. Photos by Franck Fife and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe makes bold Lamine Yamal prediction

Speaking publicly about the teenage Barcelona winger, Mbappe said:

"I think he's a very talented player, and I have a feeling he's going to have a great career. I wish him all the best."

The Real Madrid forward's numbers across the 2025/26 season make a compelling argument for his candidacy.

In 60 appearances, Mbappe scored 58 goals and registered 13 assists, also becoming the first player in history to finish as top scorer in three separate competitions within a single season, a feat that spanned La Liga, the UEFA Champions League and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite those extraordinary figures, the absence of major trophies remains a potential weakness in his Ballon d'Or bid.

The 27-year-old did not shy away from that narrative, instead framing his campaign around personal achievement and club loyalty.

"My opinion is that this is a good year to win it. My best advocate is my own feet. No matter how much I talk, the most important thing for me is that the Ballon d'Or returns to Real Madrid.

"It must return to the Bernabéu, to the Madrid fans, to bring joy back to all these people. They deserve it more than anyone," the Frenchman said.

Yamal's trophy haul complicates Mbappe's bid

Yamal offers a contrasting but equally persuasive profile.

Across 57 matches, the Barcelona forward contributed 25 goals and 20 assists, numbers that, combined with a considerably more decorated campaign in terms of silverware, present a serious challenge to Mbappe's ambitions.

Unlike his French rival, Yamal collected three major titles during the period under review: the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain, La Liga, and the Spanish Super Cup.

That trophy haul is widely regarded as a decisive factor in Ballon d'Or deliberations, and it gives the teenager a significant advantage in that particular metric.

The rivalry between the two players is shaping up to be one of the most compelling Ballon d'Or contests in recent memory.

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Source: YEN.com.gh