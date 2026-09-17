DJ Ka and Entarange Spotted at Kessben’s One-Week Observance, Video
- Kessben TV shared a video on Facebook on September 17, 2027, showing DJ KA and colleagues arriving to mourn with the family
- The one-week observance for the late Stephen Boateng Esq., popularly known as Kessben, was held at Ridge Park in Kumasi
- The ceremony, a traditional Ghanaian mourning rite, was open to the public from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM
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DJ KA, the popular Ghanaian radio host, joined colleagues from Kessben TV as they gathered in Kumasi to pay their respects at the one-week observance for the late Stephen Boateng Esq., widely known as Kessben.
Kessben TV captured the solemn moment on camera, sharing a video on Facebook on September 17, 2027, which showed the media team making their way into the venue to be with the family during their time of grief. The presence of DJ KA and the wider crew reflected the deep bond between the broadcasting family and their departed boss.
One-Week Ceremony Held at Ridge Park, Kumasi
The one-week observance for Stephen Boateng Esq. took place at Ridge Park in Kumasi on Thursday, September 17, 2026. Doors opened to guests and well-wishers at 12:00 PM, with the ceremony drawing to a close at 6:00 PM.
The one-week observance is a deeply rooted tradition in Ghanaian culture, bringing together family members, friends, colleagues, and the broader public to honour and remember a person who has passed. It typically falls within the first week after a death and serves as a communal expression of grief and solidarity with the bereaved family.
The Facebook post below has the video of DJ KA and his colleagues at KESSBEN's one-week observance.
Who Was Kessben?
Stephen Boateng Esq., affectionately called Kessben, was a well-regarded media personality whose passing sparked an outpouring of sorrow from across Ghana. His death left a noticeable void in the country's media landscape, with many who worked alongside him, including DJ KA and the Kessben TV team, openly mourning his absence.
The turnout at Ridge Park was a testament to the affection and respect that Ghanaians held for him, with members of his broadcasting family among those who chose to be present on the day.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh