DJ Ka and Entarange Spotted at Kessben’s One-Week Observance, Video

Kessben TV shared a video on Facebook on September 17, 2027, showing DJ KA and colleagues arriving to mourn with the family

The one-week observance for the late Stephen Boateng Esq., popularly known as Kessben, was held at Ridge Park in Kumasi

The ceremony, a traditional Ghanaian mourning rite, was open to the public from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

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DJ KA, the popular Ghanaian radio host, joined colleagues from Kessben TV as they gathered in Kumasi to pay their respects at the one-week observance for the late Stephen Boateng Esq., widely known as Kessben.

A video captures DJ KA and Kessben TV colleagues mourning Stephen Boateng, known as Kessben, at the one-week observance held at Ridge Park, Kumasi. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Kessben TV captured the solemn moment on camera, sharing a video on Facebook on September 17, 2027, which showed the media team making their way into the venue to be with the family during their time of grief. The presence of DJ KA and the wider crew reflected the deep bond between the broadcasting family and their departed boss.

One-Week Ceremony Held at Ridge Park, Kumasi

The one-week observance for Stephen Boateng Esq. took place at Ridge Park in Kumasi on Thursday, September 17, 2026. Doors opened to guests and well-wishers at 12:00 PM, with the ceremony drawing to a close at 6:00 PM.

The one-week observance is a deeply rooted tradition in Ghanaian culture, bringing together family members, friends, colleagues, and the broader public to honour and remember a person who has passed. It typically falls within the first week after a death and serves as a communal expression of grief and solidarity with the bereaved family.

The Facebook post below has the video of DJ KA and his colleagues at KESSBEN's one-week observance.

Who Was Kessben?

Stephen Boateng Esq., affectionately called Kessben, was a well-regarded media personality whose passing sparked an outpouring of sorrow from across Ghana. His death left a noticeable void in the country's media landscape, with many who worked alongside him, including DJ KA and the Kessben TV team, openly mourning his absence.

The turnout at Ridge Park was a testament to the affection and respect that Ghanaians held for him, with members of his broadcasting family among those who chose to be present on the day.

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Source: YEN.com.gh