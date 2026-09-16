Australia has introduced an important visa documentation requirement affecting citizens of several countries

The latest rules could determine whether some applicants can move forward with their Work and Holiday visa applications

Travellers have also been given key warnings about visa validity, work rights and passport details

Australia has introduced specific documentation requirements for citizens of 11 countries applying for its Work and Holiday visa (subclass 462).

Applicants from the listed countries must provide an official letter of support from their home government before their applications can be processed.

Australia names 11 countries whose citizens need a government support letter to apply for its Work and Holiday Visa. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The requirement forms part of Australia's conditions for the Work and Holiday visa, which allows eligible young people to holiday and undertake short-term work in the country.

11 countries affected by the requirement

According to Australia's Department of Home Affairs, citizens of the following countries must provide the required government support letter or specified clearance document:

Ecuador

Greece

Indonesia

Malaysia - applicants must provide a Certificate of Good Conduct

- applicants must provide a Certificate of Good Conduct Mongolia

Peru

Poland

San Marino

Slovenia

Thailand

Türkiye

Applicants who fail to provide the required documentation will not be able to proceed with their Work and Holiday visa applications.

The other eligibility and entry requirements for the subclass 462 visa continue to apply to applicants from these countries.

Australia issues warning on visa activation

The Department of Home Affairs has also highlighted an important condition concerning the 12-month stay available under the Work and Holiday visa.

The 12-month period begins automatically on the day the visa holder first enters Australia. This applies regardless of the purpose of the person's initial entry.

For example, the period can begin even when a traveller enters Australia only to transit through an airport before continuing to another destination.

Applicants have therefore been advised to submit their applications when they are ready to travel.

What happens if another visa is obtained?

Australia has also warned applicants about obtaining certain other visas after their Work and Holiday visa has been granted.

If a person obtains an eVisitor or Transit visa after receiving their subclass 462 visa, the Work and Holiday visa and its associated work rights will become invalid.

A person who enters Australia using one of those alternative visas will also not be able to apply for their first Work and Holiday visa while they are in Australia.

Different rules apply to the Electronic Travel Authority (subclass 601).

An ETA does not cancel an existing Work and Holiday visa. However, the two visas cannot operate at the same time.

If the traveller enters Australia, the Work and Holiday visa takes precedence, while the ETA can only become effective after the Work and Holiday visa expires.

Travellers must update passport details

Work and Holiday visa holders must also ensure that their passport information remains up to date with Australia's Department of Home Affairs.

The visa is electronically linked to the passport used during the application process.

Travellers who receive a replacement passport after their visa has been granted must notify the department and update their passport details.

Failure to update the information could result in delays when departing Australia or problems obtaining clearance to board a flight.

Australia lists age requirements for work visas

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Australian Department of Home Affairs had published the eligibility criteria for its Work and Holiday visa (subclass 462), targeting young international travellers.

Applicants from China, India and Vietnam were required to pass a ballot selection before they could submit an official visa application.

The visa carried a fee of AUD 840, although Papua New Guinea passport holders received access to a discounted rate from July 1, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh