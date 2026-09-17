A friend of TV3 Mentor season 2 contestant Adez, Dugix Stephen Dougan, paid an emotional Facebook tribute mourning her sudden and tragic death

The tribute disclosed that Dugix and Adez had been working together on an unreleased song titled 'Together Forever' before her sudden passing occurred recently

Popular radio presenter Ohemaa Woyeje also shared an emotional tribute to Adez, recalling a heartfelt personal moment they once shared before her death

A friend of TV3 Mentor season 2 contestant Adez has paid an emotional tribute to her following news of her sudden death, disclosing details of a song the pair had been working on together before she passed.

A friend of TV3 Mentor season 2 contestant Adez shares details of their unfinished song following her sudden death. Image credit: Adez.

Source: Facebook

Adez, born Victoria Adedzewaa Stokes, was a Takoradi-based vocalist and TV3 Mentor season 2 contestant who built a career as a backing singer for some of Ghana's biggest music stars.

Reports of her death began circulating on Facebook this week, leaving many in the entertainment industry struggling to process the sudden loss, with tributes continuing to pour in from friends, colleagues and fans days later.

Dugix pays tribute to Adez, shares unfinished song

Dugix Stephen Dougan, who identifies himself online as a business consultant, tourism expert, life coach, musician, events manager, MC and social commentator, took to Facebook to mourn Adez, describing her as a friend he had lost.

He wrote:

"We couldn't finish the song I wrote for you to record and release."

A screenshot shared alongside the tribute showed WhatsApp exchanges between Dugix and Adez discussing an unreleased track titled "Together Forever," with the pair going back and forth on voice notes, lyrics, and plans to bring in a feature from another artist referred to as Kofi K, blending Fante lyrics with rap.

In one exchange, Adez asked for a few more days to go through the material, to which Dugix responded warmly, telling her to take her time.

The Facebook post is below.

YEN.com.gh has reached out to Dugix Stephen Dougan for further comments and will update this story accordingly.

Fans react to Dugix's Adez tribute post

The post drew an outpouring of sympathy from friends and followers, many of whom said they had personally known Adez.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Kobina Asiedu wrote:

"Life is so short ampa… Awo Adez."

Ellen Agboado said:

"She was my friend after Mentor."

Quagraine Fiifi Duke commented:

"We had a chat a few weeks ago."

Esther Agyeman added:

"So sorry for your loss."

Japheth Dievole Cobbinah wrote:

"Kafra boss, accept my condolences."

Obrempong Kwadwo Appau Adinkra said:

"May her soul rest in peace."

Radio presenter Ohemaa Woyeje also mourns Adez

Yen.com.gh earlier reported that Popular Ghanaian radio presenter Ohemaa Woyeje was among the many public figures who mourned Adez, sharing her own emotional post recalling a personal exchange with the singer.

Her post, like Dugix's, reflected the shock felt by those who considered Adez a close friend, with many describing her death as sudden and difficult to process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh