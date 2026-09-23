Nana Osei Bonsu, Chief of Offinso Abrokyire in the Ashanti Region, sustained severe machete wounds after confronting a suspect over a farmer's death

The attack on the chief followed the alleged killing of his caretaker farmer and Pentecost Deacon, Osei Kwabena, on Saturday, September 12, 2026

Police in Offinso have opened investigations into three deaths connected to the incident, including the suspect's

Nana Osei Bonsu, the Chief of Offinso Abrokyire, a farming community in the Offinso area of the Ashanti Region, has died after sustaining critical machete wounds.

He passed away on Tuesday, 22 September 2026, at St. Patrick Hospital in Offinso, where he had been receiving treatment following the attack.

Nana Osei Bonsu, the Chief of Offinso Abrokyire, a farming community in the Offinso area of the Ashanti Region, has died

Source: Getty Images

3News reported that the sequence of events began on Saturday, 12 September 2026, when the chief's caretaker farmer and Pentecost Deacon, identified as Osei Kwabena, was allegedly killed in a bush by a man known only as Awineme.

Following the killing, the suspect reportedly walked back into the community with blood on his body and openly told residents he had murdered the farmer.

When Nana Osei Bonsu approached him to establish what had occurred, Awineme allegedly turned on the chief without warning and struck him repeatedly with a machete, leaving him with severe injuries.

The chief was quickly transported to St. Patrick Hospital, where medical staff worked to stabilise him. He was unable to recover and succumbed to his wounds ten days after the initial attack.

Three Dead as Investigations Begin

After attacking the chief, the suspect allegedly attempted to turn on another resident. Community youth intervened, and after efforts to restrain the suspect proved unsuccessful, they struck him with sticks.

The suspect later died from the injuries he sustained during that confrontation.

The bodies of Nana Osei Bonsu, Osei Kwabena, and the suspect have all been deposited at the morgue. Police have since launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding all three deaths.

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Source: YEN.com.gh