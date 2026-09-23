The Canadian government outlined three distinct immigration programmes available through its Express Entry system for skilled workers

Each Express Entry programme targets a different category of worker, with eligibility shaped by work experience, language scores, and occupation type

Canada's immigration authority says applicants must understand three key concepts before comparing which programme suits their background

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Canada has laid out the three immigration pathways that skilled workers can use to apply for permanent residence through its Express Entry system, with eligibility criteria varying significantly across each option.

Canada lists 3 Express Entry routes for foreigners to get permanent residence

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The official guidance comes from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), which describes Express Entry as an online platform used to manage and process applications across all three programmes.

Canada's 3 Express Entry programmes

The first programme is the Canadian Experience Class, which is intended for skilled workers who already have eligible work experience gained inside Canada.

The second is the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, which is open to workers with qualifying experience from either Canada or abroad.

The third is the Federal Skilled Trades Program, designed specifically for workers who hold recognised qualifications in a skilled trade.

Each programme is built around a different applicant profile, meaning a worker's background will largely determine which pathway is available to them.

Canada Express Entry: Key terms for applicants

Before assessing eligibility for any of the three programmes, Canada's immigration authority advises prospective applicants to familiarise themselves with three foundational concepts.

The first is the Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB), the national standard used to evaluate an immigrant's English language proficiency.

The second is the National Occupation Classification (NOC), a comprehensive framework that catalogues every occupation within the Canadian labour market.

The third is the Training, Education, Experience and Responsibilities (TEER) category system, which sits within the NOC and organises occupations into six groups based on the level of training and education each role requires.

These concepts matter because they directly influence eligibility outcomes. The TEER category of a worker's occupation, the language score they achieve, and the type of work experience on their record can all determine which of the three programmes they qualify for and at what level.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to review the full eligibility criteria on IRCC's official Express Entry page before submitting any application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh