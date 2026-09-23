Ghanaian singer Akwaboah advised men to ensure their partners do not work for other men, sharing his view in a post on his official Facebook page

The musician did not explain his reasoning, leaving many Ghanaians to read their own meaning into the post and question what prompted it

Reactions ranged from agreement to confusion, with some Ghanaians linking the comment to his marriage and past remarks that had sparked speculation

Ghanaian singer Akwaboah has stirred conversation online after advising men not to let their partners work for another man.

Akwaboah advises men not to let their women work for another man in a post on his official Facebook page. Image credit: Akwaboah.

Source: Facebook

The comment is not the first time Akwaboah has made a public statement that sparked speculation about his marriage.

The musician previously broke his silence on rumours that he was struggling in his marriage, after cryptic social media posts went viral.

Speaking to Zion Felix, Akwaboah disclosed that he had been married for two years and dismissed claims that his wife did not care for him, insisting he was happier than before getting married.

He also addressed backlash over an earlier comment urging people to save GH¢8,000 before marriage, arguing that critics missed the deeper message about financial readiness.

Akwaboah advises men on their partners' jobs

Taking to his official Facebook page, Akwaboah wrote a short and direct message:

"Never let your woman work for another man. Yes, I said it."

He did not elaborate on what informed the statement, leaving many Ghanaians to interpret the post on their own.

Some read it as a warning about workplace dynamics between women and their male bosses, while others questioned what may have triggered the singer's decision to share such a view publicly.

Akwaboah's Facebook post is below.

Ghanaians react to Akwaboah's comment

The post drew a wave of reactions from Ghanaians, with many linking it back to his marriage.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Caleb Nana Ampim Antwi wrote:

"Ah this man kwraaa, who sent him to go and marry. Chale since he married, he's been saying things paaa Oh"

Ama Agyemang Badu added:

"When it is coming then it is doing"

Believe Dat asked:

"Where from this one too, dem don collect your woman?"

Sela Mose Broni joked:

"My woman works at the bank I will stop her tomorrow morning, maybe the boss dey eat am thank you sir"

Qwesi Ocran responded:

"Eeeeeeeeeeeeiiiiiii Akwaboah Music, any problem? Then let Sarkodie solve give you waiso where should they go work? My gee"

Karma President's prophecy about Akwaboah resurfaces

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian spiritualist Karma President had issued a prophecy about Akwaboah amid the earlier marriage speculation, alleging that a woman had cursed the singer and that the curse had "imprisoned him in the spiritual realm."

The spiritualist warned the situation could affect Akwaboah's music career, claiming his future releases would fail to connect with audiences the way his past hits had.

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Source: YEN.com.gh