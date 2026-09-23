GFA president Kurt Okraku publicly challenged Manhyia South MP over his criticism of football administration in the country

Okraku questioned the MP's football knowledge and demanded accountability over playing facilities in his own constituency

Meanwhile, the legislator, who is a member of Parliament's Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, is pushing for reforms

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Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku has responded sharply to Manhyia South Member of Parliament Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, who had publicly called for government intervention and constitutional reforms to overhaul the administration of Ghana football.

Baffour Awuah raised concerns about the state of football infrastructure in the country and questioned the extent to which the government bears responsibility for supporting the sport.

He also argued that key aspects of the GFA's governance framework require revision.

GFA Boss Kurt Okraku Hits Back at Manhyia South MP Over Ghana Football Criticism. @kurtokraku/X and @NABaffourAwuah/X.

Source: Twitter

Kurt Okraku fires Manhyia South MP

Rather than directly addressing the policy arguments raised, the GFA president redirected the spotlight onto Baffour Awuah's own record.

Okraku challenged the legislator to account for what he has done to support football development within his own constituency.

"How many pitches have you constructed for your constituents to play on? That's where the real issue is," Okraku said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

He went further, casting doubt on the MP's standing to weigh in on matters of football governance at all.

"Why would an MP who knows nothing about football think he is an expert and criticise the work football people are doing?" he asked.

Below is Kurt Okraku's full response to Baffour Awuah, as shared on X:

Football governance debate sharpens

Baffour Awuah, who serves on Parliament's Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, has not backed down from his position, maintaining that a review of the GFA's governance structures remains necessary.

The exchange reflects a deepening tension between elected officials and football administrators over who bears responsibility for the sport's decline and what structural changes, if any, are needed to reverse it.

Below is Baffour Awuah's argument on football governance, as shared on X:

The debate over football governance, the adequacy of playing infrastructure and the boundaries between government responsibility and football administration continues to draw attention in Ghana.

Kurt Okraku explains Black Stars withdrawals

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that GFA president Kurt Okraku had addressed the growing number of withdrawals from the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Okraku attributed the absences to injuries suffered by players during demanding club schedules.

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Source: YEN.com.gh