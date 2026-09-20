The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting different parts of the country from the week starting September 21

The power distributor published notices on September 19 and 20, confirming the planned outages

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on the faults to improve service delivery

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance work across the country that will cause temporary power interruptions in operational areas from September 21.

The power distributor issued notices on September 19 and 20 indicating the planned maintenance.

The Electricity Company of Ghana announces 8-hour maintenance dumsor from September 21. Credit: ECG

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook notice, the power distributor said power will generally be out from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.

The affected operational area includes the Accra East Region, Ashanti Region, Tema Region and Central Region.

ECG explains causes of power outage in Central Region

YEN.com.gh reported that ECG explained the cause of a widespread power outage affecting several communities in the Central Region.

The disruption occurred after an underground cable at the Cape Coast Bulk Supply Point (BSP) was damaged.

ECG’s Central Region branch issued an official notice on Friday, September 11, 2026, informing affected customers about the cause of the power outage.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh