Dumsor: ECG Announces Areas To Face 8-Hour Maintenance Power Cuts From September 21
- The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting different parts of the country from the week starting September 21
- The power distributor published notices on September 19 and 20, confirming the planned outages
- The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on the faults to improve service delivery
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance work across the country that will cause temporary power interruptions in operational areas from September 21.
The power distributor issued notices on September 19 and 20 indicating the planned maintenance.
In a Facebook notice, the power distributor said power will generally be out from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.
The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.
The affected operational area includes the Accra East Region, Ashanti Region, Tema Region and Central Region.
Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to experience rain and thunderstorms on Friday, September 18
ECG explains causes of power outage in Central Region
YEN.com.gh reported that ECG explained the cause of a widespread power outage affecting several communities in the Central Region.
The disruption occurred after an underground cable at the Cape Coast Bulk Supply Point (BSP) was damaged.
ECG’s Central Region branch issued an official notice on Friday, September 11, 2026, informing affected customers about the cause of the power outage.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.