Armed robbers reportedly attacked Nigerian singer Oju Ika at a serviced apartment along the Joke Ayo/Ikola Alagbado axis in the early hours of Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Fellow artist Bolisco shared an account of the incident, revealing that robbers targeted him and his team, making away with mobile phones and gold chains

The Lagos State Police Command has been notified, and an investigation is reportedly underway to identify those responsible for the attack

Nigeria's music industry is grieving following the reported death of up-and-coming singer Oju Ika, who died after a violent robbery in Lagos in the early hours of Tuesday, 22 September 2026.

Nigerian singer Oju Ika reportedly dies after a robbery attack at a Lagos apartment. Image credit: Oju Ika

Source: Instagram

The incident allegedly took place at a serviced apartment on the Joke Ayo/Ikola Alagbado axis, where suspected robbers targeted a group of individuals that included Oju Ika and fellow artist Bolisco.

According to Bolisco's account of what happened, the attackers made off with mobile phones and gold chains belonging to members of the group.

Oju Ika stabbed during Lagos robbery

The situation turned fatal when Oju Ika, described as an associate of Bolisco, was allegedly stabbed by the robbers during the attack.

He was rushed to a medical facility, where healthcare workers fought to save his life. Those efforts proved unsuccessful, and Oju Ika was later confirmed dead.

Bolisco's testimony has so far provided the most detailed picture of the events that unfolded that morning, though many specifics about the singer's background remain limited at this stage.

Lagos police open investigation into Ika's death

The Lagos State Police Command has been informed of the incident and an investigation is said to be underway.

Authorities are working to establish the precise sequence of events and track down those allegedly responsible for the robbery and subsequent stabbing.

The reported attack has stirred deep concern within Nigeria's entertainment community, with fans and fellow creatives expected to pay tribute to the young musician in the coming days.

The Facebook post announcing the death of Oju Ika's death is below.

Nigerian political commentator Dan Shagamu killed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian political commentator Ibrahim Khalil, widely known as Dan Shagamu, who was killed at his residence in Kano.

His death prompted condemnation from Amnesty International and calls from authorities for the perpetrators to be arrested.

Khalil was reportedly found in a pool of blood after unknown assailants attacked and overpowered him. The killing has raised concerns about threats against outspoken voices as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections.

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Source: YEN.com.gh