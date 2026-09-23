Peter Okoye took to Facebook to celebrate his son Cameron Nonso Okoye's 18th birthday, sharing new photos and an emotional message about watching him grow up

The heartfelt post came just days after Peter testified in court, admitting to receiving over $800,000 in P-Square royalties amid his ongoing feud with brother Jude

Peter described Cameron as his "pride" and "blessing," promising to always guide and support him despite not being able to shield him from every storm

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye took a break from his ongoing family and legal battles to celebrate a personal milestone, sharing new photos of his son, Cameron Nonso Okoye, who has now turned 18.

Peter Okoye shares new photos of his son, Cameron Nonso Okoye, celebrating his 18th birthday with an emotional tribute. Image credit: Peter Okoye.

Source: Facebook

The birthday tribute comes just two days after Peter testified virtually before a Federal High Court in Lagos, admitting to receiving more than $800,000 in SACEM royalties for P-Square songs recorded between 2016 and 2026.

During cross-examination by his brother Jude's lawyer, Peter maintained that the money belonged exclusively to him and his twin brother, Paul, insisting Jude was not a member of P-Square despite directing some of the group's music videos.

The case forms part of a wider legal dispute involving Jude and his company, Northside Music Limited, which face a seven-count EFCC charge over alleged fraud running into billions of naira.

Proceedings have been adjourned to December 8 and 9, 2026, by the court.

Peter Okoye celebrates son Cameron's 18th birthday

Taking to his Facebook page at around 12 pm on September 23, 2026, Peter shared a tribute to Cameron alongside new photos showing him fully grown, sporting auburn dreadlocks, a red cap, and a casual outfit as he posed for the camera.

In one photo, father and son stood side by side outside, sharing a warm moment.

In the message, Peter reflected on watching Cameron grow into the young man he has become, calling it one of the greatest blessings of his life, and urged him to always remember who he is and where he comes from.

"You are 18 today, but you'll forever be my little boy," he wrote, closing with "Dad loves you more than words can ever explain."

Peter Okoye's Facebook post celebrating his son is below.

Nigerians react to Cameron Okoye's birthday photos

The post drew a wave of birthday wishes and reactions from Nigerians.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Buchi Okorie wrote:

"Happy birthday Cameron"

Young Stars Art commented:

"He dey no look like your son oh Peter Psquare. Explain more...?"

Gift Henry added:

"Happy birthday dear wishing you all the bestest"

Faith Chioma Odimba shared:

"This is a pure definition of 'Nwa Chukwu goziri agozi'. Happy birthday Son, I wish one of my children gets to encounter this beautiful family someday"

El Santiago Gaminana Az-zubayr remarked:

"According to Jude now, dem for no allow Lola born this boy? Wooohoooo"

Peter Okoye's earlier claims against his family

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Peter had previously dragged his late mother into the P-Square feud during a tell-all video series, recounting a family meeting where he claimed his mother summoned his wife, Lola, and issued her an ultimatum while Cameron was just five months old.

He also alleged that Jude, backed by Paul, had sued to stop him from performing P-Square songs, and separately claimed that more than $1.9 million in the group's earnings had gone unaccounted for.

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Source: YEN.com.gh