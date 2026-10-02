A CBP sniffer dog named Rowdy flagged a bag arriving from Ghana at John F. Kennedy International Airport

The bag contained approximately 72 pounds of yams, vegetables and spices, which CBP classified as prohibited agricultural items

The seizure was announced publicly by Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane J Sabatino on October 1, 2026

A K9 dog named Rowdy, deployed by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), intercepted a consignment of Ghanaian agricultural produce at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, flagging items that are prohibited from entering the United States.

A CBP sniffer dog named Rowdy flagged a bag arriving from Ghana at John F. Kennedy International Airport

Source: Twitter

The seizure came to light on 1 October 2026, when Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane J Sabatino of the CBP Office of Field Operations announced it via a social media post.

During a routine inspection at JFK, Rowdy alerted CBP officers to a specific bag that had arrived on a flight from Ghana.

Upon examination, the bag was found to hold approximately 72 pounds of yams, vegetables and spices, all of which CBP classified as prohibited items.

Sabatino's post captured the mood of the officers involved:

"K9 Rowdy had a busy day at JFK! He alerted to a bag from Ghana with 72 lbs of yams, veggies, and spices all prohibited. Thanks to Rowdy, these items were stopped at the border. Who's a good dog?"

Why Agricultural Goods Face Strict US Border Controls

The interception reflects longstanding US biosecurity regulations governing the importation of agricultural produce.

Certain fresh fruits, vegetables, plant materials and food items are restricted or outright prohibited from entering the country because they can carry pests and diseases with the potential to damage American agriculture.

CBP officers stationed at ports of entry across the United States routinely screen luggage and cargo for such items. Specially trained K9 units form a critical part of that inspection process, capable of detecting restricted produce that might otherwise pass through undetected.

Ghana is among several African countries from which agricultural imports face scrutiny under these regulations, and travellers carrying food items in their personal luggage are subject to the same rules as commercial importers.

US travel advisory flags Ghana's 4 major hotspots

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has labelled travel to Ghana as a Level 2 risk, urging its citizens to exercise increased caution.

It urged its citizens to reconsider travel to certain areas due to crime, poor health infrastructure, violence against women, and violence against lesbian and gay travellers.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh