Sports Minister Kofi Adams has spoken out against growing demands for the dissolution of the Ghana Football Association

Adams argued that the government lacks the legal authority to shut down the GFA, citing its status as a registered entity

His remarks follow Ghana's back-to-back losses in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, which have intensified scrutiny of football administration

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Iddie Adams has pushed back against mounting calls to dissolve the Ghana Football Association (GFA), asserting that the government does not hold the authority to shut down a legally registered body.

Sports Minister Kofi Iddie Adams breaks his silence on the government's stance about dissolving the Ghana Football Association. Photo credit: @manuelphotos_1/X.

Source: Twitter

Sports Minister breaks silence on dissolving GFA

Speaking to JoySports, Adams made his position clear:

"It is an Association [and] I don't think that Government has the power [to dissolve]."

The minister's remarks come in the wake of a turbulent start to the Black Stars' 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Ghana have suffered consecutive defeats in Group C, losing to Côte d'Ivoire and The Gambia, results that have intensified public frustration and prompted demands for sweeping changes at the GFA.

Parliament's Youth and Sports Committee has also moved to reconvene to examine concerns over how Ghana football is being administered and managed.

Despite the pressure, Adams argued that legal and structural realities prevent the government from acting in the manner critics are demanding.

"Government cannot dissolve the FA because it is a registered entity that pays its taxes to the appropriate authority," he said.

Kofi Adams points to GFA's Public Interest Committee

Rather than dissolution, the minister directed attention to the existing internal mechanisms within the GFA.

He said the priority should be ensuring those structures function as intended, stating:

"We want to make sure the Public Interest Committee works and works for the good of all of us."

The GFA's Public Interest Committee operates under the association's statutes with a mandate that covers liaison with the Sports Ministry on matters relating to national teams, facilities and government funding — a structure Adams indicated should be the vehicle for addressing current concerns.

The minister's intervention comes as scrutiny of Ghana football deepens following the Black Stars' disappointing qualifying results and renewed questions over the governance of the national team setup.

Ghana’s win rate under Kurt Okraku

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghana have won 39.3% of their competitive matches under Kurt Okraku, the lowest rate among the seven GFA administrations studied.

The Black Stars have averaged 1.46 points per game under Okraku, compared to 1.87 points during Kwesi Nyantakyi’s tenure across 101 competitive matches.

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Source: YEN.com.gh