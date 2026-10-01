The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled a planned maintenance exercise affecting parts of the Accra East Region on Friday, October 2

ECG issued a notice on September 30 confirming the outage would run from 9:00am to 5:00pm, covering several communities and institutions

Residents and businesses in Oyarifa, Ayimensah and surrounding areas have been urged to prepare ahead of the interruption

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned maintenance exercise that will cause a temporary power outage across several communities in the Accra East Region and Western Region on Friday, October 2.

The utility company issued a public notice on Wednesday, September 30, confirming the interruption would begin at 9:00am and last until 5:00pm.

The Electricity Company of Ghana scheduled a planned maintenance exercise affecting parts of the Accra East Region on Friday, October 2. Credit: Ghana Grid Company

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Communities and institutions in parts of Oyarifa, Ayimensah, Prisons Training School, School Junction and University Farms, along with their surrounding areas, will be without power during the eight-hour window.

ECG described the interruption as part of routine efforts to strengthen the reliability of electricity supply to customers in the region. "ECG will undertake planned maintenance works to improve service delivery. This will result in a temporary outage," the company stated in its notice.

The power distributor called on households, businesses and institutions within the listed locations to take note of the schedule and make adequate preparations before the exercise commences.

ECG also acknowledged the disruption the outage may cause, expressing regret over any inconvenience to customers in the affected communities.

Planned outages of this nature are a routine feature of ECG's maintenance calendar, aimed at upgrading infrastructure and reducing the frequency of unscheduled faults across its network.

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Source: YEN.com.gh