Canada's border agency introduced an Administrative Deferral of Removals for nationals from two countries facing ongoing instability

The temporary pause on deportations applies automatically to eligible foreign nationals, though public safety exclusions remain in place

Canadian authorities confirmed that individuals benefiting from the relief must still meet immigration compliance standards to stay in the country

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Canada has temporarily suspended deportations for foreign nationals from two countries, offering affected individuals a chance to remain in the country legally while regional instability persists.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced an Administrative Deferral of Removals (ADR) covering nationals from Israel and Lebanon.

Canada reviews removal rule, offers people from two countries a new chance to stay. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty Images.

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The measure pauses active removal orders for eligible individuals, allowing them to retain their temporary residency status or explore other legal routes to regularise their presence in Canada.

Canada pauses removals for Israeli and Lebanese nationals

Border officials confirmed that the deportation relief takes effect automatically for those who qualify, without requiring individual applications in most cases.

The decision reflects Canada's broader practice of suspending removals to regions where civilian safety cannot be guaranteed.

A CBSA spokesperson outlined the conditions under which the suspension would eventually end, stating:

"Once the situation in Israel and in Lebanon stabilizes and the circumstances no longer pose a generalized risk to the entire civilian population, the ADR will be lifted and the CBSA will resume removals for individuals who are inadmissible to Canada and have a removal order that is enforceable."

Who the deportation pause does not cover

Despite the broad scope of the measure, Canadian immigration authorities made clear that the temporary halt does not extend to everyone from the two affected countries.

Individuals flagged as inadmissible on serious grounds, including criminal behaviour, security threats, human rights violations, or ties to organised crime, remain subject to removal regardless of the ADR.

The CBSA emphasised that public safety considerations take precedence over the general relief provisions.

Pathway requirements for those seeking longer-term status

For those hoping to move beyond temporary protection and pursue permanent residency, the Canadian government has reiterated that standard immigration requirements still apply.

Eligible individuals must undergo background checks, biometric screening, and health assessments as part of any formal application process.

Authorities described the ADR as an interim measure, subject to review as conditions in Israel and Lebanon evolve.

The agency indicated it would continue monitoring the situation and would lift the deferral once safety conditions improve sufficiently to resume normal removal proceedings.

Canada seeks foreign workers for 3 sectors

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Canada's federal immigration authority had launched funded programmes targeting French-speaking and bilingual foreign workers across several provinces.

Health care, education and early childhood education were among the key sectors Canada was looking to fill with international talent.

Provinces including Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Manitoba and Newfoundland had secured millions in funding for the recruitment push.

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Source: YEN.com.gh