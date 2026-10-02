Global Mercy is docked at Tema Port for a 10-month mission offering free specialised surgeries

The hospital ship has six operating theatres, 199 patient beds and advanced diagnostic equipment

Its facilities also support medical training, rehabilitation and daily life for its volunteer crew

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The Global Mercy hospital ship has brought a range of medical facilities to Ghana, combining operating theatres, hospital wards and diagnostic equipment aboard one vessel at Tema Port.

The world’s largest civilian hospital ship offers Ghanaians free care for 10 months. Image credit: The Presidency, Mercy Ships

Source: UGC

Operated by the international charity Mercy Ships, the vessel arrived in August 2026 for a 10-month mission in partnership with the Government of Ghana.

Its purpose is to provide free specialised surgeries for patients who face financial barriers or struggle to access the care they need.

The mission also includes training and mentoring Ghanaian healthcare professionals to strengthen surgical services beyond the ship’s departure.

The first surgeries of the current Ghana mission began in September 2026, marking the organisation’s return to the country after 19 years.

Hospital facilities aboard Global Mercy

The ship’s hospital occupies approximately 7,000 square metres, with facilities supporting patients from their initial assessment through surgery and recovery.

At its centre are six operating theatres equipped for procedures including tumour removal, cleft lip and palate repair, cataract surgery, reconstructive surgery and operations for certain childhood orthopaedic conditions.

Global Mercy has a total capacity of 199 patient beds, comprising 102 acute-care beds, seven intensive-care beds and 90 self-care beds.

Its four hospital wards provide space for nursing care before and after operations, as well as follow-up treatment.

Screening and admission rooms allow medical teams to assess patients and determine whether they are suitable candidates for surgery.

The vessel also has a radiology department with X-ray, ultrasound and CT scanning equipment. These facilities help doctors investigate patients’ conditions and plan the appropriate surgical treatment.

A medical laboratory, eye clinics and dental clinics form part of the ship’s healthcare facilities. Rehabilitation and outpatient spaces also support patients during recovery and subsequent appointments.

Together, these facilities allow several stages of treatment to take place aboard the vessel, reducing the need to establish separate temporary medical structures around the port.

The 174-metre vessel has 12 decks, with its hospital wards and surgical facilities spread across two decks. Its systems supply electricity, clean water and air conditioning for those living aboard.

Training spaces and crew facilities

Beyond direct patient care, Global Mercy serves as a platform for developing the skills of healthcare professionals.

It has dedicated classrooms, conference spaces and simulation laboratories where trainees can practise clinical skills using mannequins and other teaching tools.

The simulation facilities include virtual and augmented reality technology, alongside spaces designed to recreate care after surgery.

These settings allow healthcare workers to practise responding to medical situations before applying their skills with patients.

The ship also provides accommodation and everyday facilities for the volunteers who keep its hospital and maritime operations running.

Its amenities include a dining hall, café, shop, library, gymnasium and swimming pool. An auditorium provides space for gatherings, while an onboard academy caters for crew members’ children.

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The vessel can house 641 crew members, including medical staff, maritime professionals, technical workers and their families.

During its stay in Ghana, the ship is combining free surgical care with practical training, supporting patients today while helping local healthcare teams build skills they can continue using after the mission ends.

Korle Bu begins work on 400-bed block

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that land preparation has begun for a new 400-bed Mother and Child Block at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to replace the existing Maternity Unit.

The facility will house specialised departments including an ICU, NICU, IVF centre, and Emergency Obstetric Care Unit.

President Mahama's administration is driving the project as part of a broader push for world-class health infrastructure in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh